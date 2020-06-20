‘He deserves to stay’ – Sabri Lamouchi provides update on the future of bit-part Nottingham Forest player

Sabri Lamouchi hopes that Jordan Smith will put pen to paper on a new deal at Nottingham Forest, with his current contract at the City Ground set to expire at the end of the month.

The club have a number of big decisions to make on some of their players’ futures heading into the final stages of the season, with Michael Dawson and Sammy Ameobi already agreeing fresh terms.

Smith is another player who is set to be out of contract at the end of the month, and he will be hopeful of extending his stay at the City Ground.

Can you name these 13 hidden ex-Nottingham Forest players?

1 of 13 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Bryan Roy Jason Lee Stan Collymore Chris Bart-Williams

The 25-year-old spent the second-half of last season on loan in League Two with Mansfield Town, and has been back-up to Brice Samba since the start of this season.

Smith has made only one appearance for Forest this season, which came in the FA Cup against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, but he hasn’t featured in the Championship since January 2018.

Despite his lack of game time under Lamouchi, the Frenchman hopes to see Smith put pen to paper on a new deal at the City Ground.

As per Nottinghamshire Live, he said: “Jordan will stay with us not for one month more, but more than one month.

“Whether he is No.2 or No.3, Jordan is a fantastic partner and the club knows exactly what I’m thinking about Jordan.

“He is a fantastic partner, he works hard and he deserves to stay at the club – not for the next month, but for more.”

Forest return to league action with a trip to Sheffield Wednesday this weekend, after over three months out of action.

The Verdict

It would be quite surprising to see Smith sign a new deal at Forest, especially given the lack of games he has played in the past two years.

If they go up, then I’d have my doubts over him being a back-up keeper as he has struggled to impress in the Championship before.

Having been recently linked with Danijel Subasic, it would be surprising to see Smith pen a new contract, but it’s good to see Lamouchi stick by his current number two.