This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The future of James Ward-Prowse remains up in the air at Southampton.

The midfielder has been the subject of intense transfer speculation throughout the summer window.

The 28-year-old has been with the club for his entire career, spending 20-years at St. Mary’s. But his time at the south coast side could come to an end in the coming weeks, with West Ham currently linked with a move for the player.

The Hammers have been unable to come to an agreement with Southampton over a deal, with West Ham initially bidding around £25 million for Ward-Prowse.

It is unclear whether they will continue their pursuit of the Englishman or not after their latest offer was rejected.

Will Southampton cash-in on James Ward-Prowse?

FLW’s Southampton fan pundit Martin Sanders would be extremely disappointed to see the club captain depart the Saints.

However, he would understand if Ward-Prowse opted for a Premier League return and expects a deal to be completed by the 1 September deadline.

“We love JWP,” Sanders told Football League World.

“Look, I think he can go play Premier League football, I think he deserves to go play Premier League football. Gutted to see him go. I wonder who is going to pay the money for him because the only club who are in for him are West Ham.

“And it looks like there’s a few games being played there. They don’t look like they want to offer too much more than £25 million. I think he’ll probably go for £30 million.

“I don’t see him playing in the Championship next season, especially if he has any aspirations with England. But he’s obviously been one of our best players for a long time.

“He’s one short of David Beckham’s record for Premier League direct free kick [goals] and I’m pretty sure that he’ll want to go and beat that. He will be an absolute legend if he did stay, but I don’t see it.”

Southampton return to action this evening with a clash against Sheffield Wednesday.

Russell Martin has been tasked with the goal of earning automatic promotion straight back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

However, it remains to be seen what the future will hold for Ward-Prowse amid all this speculation.

Should Southampton cash-in on Ward-Prowse?

Southampton are holding out for a lot of money for a 28-year-old midfielder who won’t transform any prospective side he joins.

Ward-Prowse is a talismanic figure at St. Mary’s, and has earned his role as a fan favourite, but the impact he could have on a team is not worth the potential £50 million figure that’s previously been touted.

If West Ham arrive with a bid in the region of £30 to 35 million then the Saints should consider compromising on their asking price and look to cash-in.

Ward-Prowse has been loyal to the club and deserves to be competing in the Premier League, so the Championship side should not look to stand in his way too hard.