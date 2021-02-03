‘He deserves time’ – The future of Lee Bowyer at Charlton Athletic: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Charlton Athletic were left frustrated on Tuesday night, as they were beaten 3-1 by promotion rivals Portsmouth at The Valley.

Michael Jacobs fired Portsmouth in front on 39 minutes, before Jayden Stockley equalised for Lee Bowyer’s side seven minutes into the second-half.

But Pompey wasted no time in going back in front through Tom Naylor, and then Andy Cannon added their third of the match to seal the three points.

The defeat means that the Addicks are now sat eighth in the League One table, and are outside of the play-off positions on goal difference heading into the final 20 matches of this year’s campaign.

You only have to look across Charlton’s social media posts to see that some supporters have been venting their frustrations at Bowyer, with plenty calling for him to be dismissed from his role in charge.

But should Bowyer be facing questions over his future after the defeat to Portsmouth?

We discuss…

Alfie Burns:

I can’t deny that it’s a struggle for Bowyer at Charlton right now.

Results are poor and there’s been no challenge for automatic promotion, which would have been the aim after dropping out of the Championship last season.

However, I’ve got a lot of time for Bowyer and the way he’s carried himself through difficult spells with Charlton, so I think he deserves time.

The club owe him that after he fronted for them at a time when things were horrible behind the scenes.

Of course, the top-two is drifting away, but there’s still a chance of play-off football, so it isn’t all bad.

I think if push came to shove, you’d want Bowyer in the trenches right now than any possible successor.

George Harbey:

I don’t think so.

I think when you look at the season as a whole, every team has one bad run at some point.

Granted, the Addicks have won only two of their last 10 games in League One, and with the squad they have, they should be doing better.

But I think it’s just a blip, and they are still well in contention of a play-off finish. There is still a long way to go.

After making some good signings in January, it would make no sense to sack the manager who brought them in.

I also think he deserves time to try and turn things around, especially given how he has stuck by the club in thick and thin.

Ned Holmes:

No, not for me.

This has been a difficult season for Charlton, granted, but Bowyer deserves some patience given the outstanding loyalty he has shown the club in recent years.

It would’ve been easy for him to jump ships at many points during his tenure, and other managers would have, but he has stayed faithful to the club and it’s time for them to do the same.

On the back of a January window where more chances have been made to his squad, he needs time to properly bed those players into his plans.

It would be a ridiculous decision to sack him now, in my eyes.

Thomas Sandgaard needs to keep the faith.