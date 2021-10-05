‘He deserves that opportunity’ – Jed Wallace’s future at Millwall amid contract situation and previous West Ham interest

Jed Wallace has been an influential player for Millwall since his arrival from Wolves four years ago.

The Lions have been unable to escape the clutches of the Championship in those four years, but the midfielder’s performance levels haven’t dropped.

In 2019/20, Wallace scored 10 goals and registered 12 assists in a season where they finished eighth in the table.

Last season, the winger scored 10 goals once again, chipping in with seven assists as they finished 11th.

Wallace has started the current campaign in fine form, too. The 27-year-old, in 10 Championship matches, has scored four goals and registered four assists.

During those four years, though, Millwall have been unable to extend Wallace’s future, with the winger’s deal set to run out at the end of the season.

This subsequently means that Wallace can talk to other clubs in January, or potentially leave on a free transfer at the end of the campaign.

Wallace is keen to let his football do the talking, and let the relevant people sort out his future off the pitch. His dream is to get Millwall to the Premier League, but could he get there with or without the London club?

That’s what we discussed on yesterday’s FLW TV Debate show, where we identified six players who we can see leaving the EFL for the Premier League in January.

Our man Marcus Ally said: “If Millwall do fall away and aren’t really involved in any distant play-off push, if they are in a secure position, they might think ‘should we take the transfer fee now?’

“It feels like if Millwall don’t get promoted, which, of course, is a longshot, then Jed Wallace leaves at the end of his contract to go to a Premier League side.

“There was reported interest from West Ham towards the back end of the window – that could be a decent fit, they need some more players as they are in the Europa League.

“He should be able to handle the adaptation and expectation a little bit more. He’s had loads of expectation on his shoulders in carrying Millwall’s attacking contingent, so why can’t he carry that burden in the Premier League?

“He deserves that opportunity. You don’t let your best player’s contract run down this thin unless he does have a desire to leave the club.”

