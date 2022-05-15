“He deserves one more crack at promotion” – Key figure’s stance on Sheffield Wednesday future emerges: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Darren Moore looks set to remain as Sheffield Wednesday boss going into next season.

According to Alan Nixon, the 48-year old expects to be in charge of the Owls for another campaign, despite the team’s play-off disappointment against Sunderland.

Here, we ask our FLW writers whether this is the correct decision for the club, and if Moore deserves another year with the team…

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think it is the right decision to keep Darren Moore in charge.

Although Wednesday ultimately failed to win promotion back to the second-tier, it was fine margins and it’s right that the club should look at the bigger picture.

Although the club drew too many games in the first half of the season, they were superb in 2022 and lost very rarely as they slowly climbed up to fourth in the League One table.

In the end the club were only 5 points off automatic promotion and if Moore can ensure Wednesday start next season how they finished this campaign, under his guidance, the club should be challenging for not only the play-offs next season, but automatic promotion.

Adam Jones

Some would argue they should have got themselves back to the second tier at the first time of asking – but Moore had a huge job on his hands last summer in rebuilding his squad and fared much better than Ipswich.

This is why he deserves one more crack at promotion with the Owls because if they change now, that isn’t guaranteed to work out and under Moore, they had a fantastic home record.

Their away form can be worked on and considering they have shown they have the goal scoring prowess to get themselves out of this division, there’s certainly no need to panic.

And with Moore already likely to be preparing for another busy summer, it would make sense to keep him at this point.

Toby Wilding

It does feel as though it would be the right decision for Wednesday to stick with Moore for next season.

The Owls finished the regular season in excellent form that could see them promoted in 2022/23, if they are able to produce that throughout the whole of the campaign.

As a result, it might not make sense to upset that momentum by making such a significant decision as to make a change in manager now, especially when there are already plenty of other clubs looking to snap up the top candidates.

Indeed, sacking Moore now and looking for a new manager would give a replacement very little time to work out what he wants to do with the team, and identify the signings he wants to bring, which could make it hard to hit the ground running, and that in turn could prove costly in next season’s promotion race.