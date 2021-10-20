‘He deserves it’ – Steve Cooper singles out Nottingham Forest individual for praise after dramatic win

Steve Cooper insists Lyle Taylor deserves the spotlight after Tuesday night’s dramatic late win over Bristol City.

Forest found themselves a goal down heading into stoppage time in the second half, with it looking likely that Steve Cooper’s unbeaten start to life in charge would come to an end.

That was until Lyle Taylor stepped up in stoppage time and netted from the penalty spot, before taking the ball back to the centre circle and looking for a dramatic late winner.

Less than a minute later, Taylor tapped into an empty net at the far post after Joe Lolley’s shot was saved, sparking pandemonium in the away end.

Taylor had been introduced as a substitute for Lewis Grabban on 81 minutes, with the striker having to settle for another cameo from the bench.

But he took his chance, and this was something Cooper was delighted about after the game. Speaking to the press afterwards, Cooper praised Taylor’s professionalism and said he was deserving of the goals because of that.

“Lyle hasn’t started a game since I’ve been here, but all he’s been is really professional, really positive, really engaged, and he was ready. He made the difference.

“With his pink hair, hopefully he’ll get a few more quid supporting his wonderful charity. Let’s not forget, he’s doing something brilliant there as well, he has a massive heart.

“Everyone played their part tonight, there were some excellent performances and overall it was a good team performance. There were a few defining moments that were good and others I want us to be better at.

“He’s worked really hard the last couple of weeks, so to get his moment there, he deserves it.”

The Verdict

You’ve got to give Taylor credit for the way he came on and made the difference. The pressure was on him to score the penalty, and he dispatched it coolly before scoring once again soon after.

The character to score the penalty with his bizarre run-up and choosing not to celebrate, instead picking the ball up and running straight back to halfway, says a lot about him and Forest at the moment.

The belief is there that they will score goals and win games of football.