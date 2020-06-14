‘He deserves it’, ‘Here we go’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to Tendayi Darikwa update

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest have posted an image of defender Tendayi Darikwa back in action, which has drawn an excited reaction from fans of the East Midlands club. 

The 28-year-old has missed the entirety of the 2019/20 campaign after suffering a nasty knee injury prior to the start of the season in August.

The delay to the EFL season has meant the right-back may yet play some part for Sabri Lamouchi’s side this term, with the Reds pushing for promotion when the Championship returns.

An image of Darikwa back in match action at the City Ground has emerged following a practice match between the Forest squad.

Darikwa has made 63 appearances for Forest since he joined from Burnley in July 2017.

The defender was a first-team regular in his first two seasons at the City Ground but may find it difficult to get back into the starting XI once he is back fit.

In Darikwa’s absence, Matty Cash has been utilised at right-back and has been hugely impressive for the Reds.

The 28-year-old has become a key weapon for Lamouchi and is likely to be one of the first names on the team sheet when the Championship gets back underway.

It appears that the Zimbabwe international is a popular figure among the City Ground faithful, many of whom have taken to Twitter to express their excitement at seeing him back in action.

