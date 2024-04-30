Highlights Coventry's Callum O'Hare is attracting Premier League interest from West Ham after a successful season with the Sky Blues.

Coventry City’s Callum O’Hare is attracting Premier League transfer interest from West Ham.

According to the Guardian, the Hammers are weighing up a move for the midfielder when the transfer market opens at the end of the season.

O’Hare is set to be a free agent once his contract expires in June, meaning he will walk away from the Sky Blues for nothing.

The 25-year-old has been hampered by injury issues in recent years, but returned to full fitness at the end of 2023.

He has enjoyed a positive return, contributing six goals and three assists for Mark Robins’ side, while also playing a key role in their run to the FA Cup semi-finals (all stats from Fbref).

Callum O'Hare's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.32 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.21 Shots 1.93 Assists 0.16 Expected assists (xAG) 0.13 npxG + xAG 0.35 Shot-creating actions 3.91

O’Hare ready for Premier League challenge

FLW’s Coventry fan pundit Neil Littlewood believes O’Hare is capable of making the step up to the Premier League.

He has highlighted the midfielder’s performance against Manchester United in the FA Cup as proof of his readiness for the top flight.

“I think this West Ham link has come out of nowhere,” Littlewood told Football League World.

“I know they’ve been to watch Ben Sheaf a few times and if that’s how they’ve seen him.

“I think he’d do quite well there, to be fair.

“He showed against Man United glimpses where he is Premier League ready.

“He was obviously never going to sign a new contract with us, I thought the move to Celtic was pretty much a done deal, so it’s one of those ones.

“We’ve only got two games left with him, so we’ve got to enjoy him as much as we can.

“He’s got all the technical ability in the world to make it in the Premier League, he’s added goals and assists to his game this season which is one thing we said he was lacking.

“Intrigued to see how he’ll do in the Premier League.

“I don’t know if he’ll necessarily be a star for them, but he will 100 per cent be a very valuable squad member for them.

“I think he deserves a crack at the Premier League, so good luck to him if that’s the move he makes.

“Good club, probably about the same level in the league for him as well.

“I know they like developing English players as well, I just hope Sheaf does not join them.”

Coventry City's promotion blow

Coventry have missed out on a play-off place, with the team sitting ninth in the table with two games to play.

The gap to sixth place West Brom is eight points, which cannot be overturned at this stage of the campaign.

This means Tuesday night’s fixture against promotion-chasing Ipswich Town will be O’Hare’s penultimate game for the Sky Blues.

Coventry will end the season with a home game against QPR on 4 May.

O’Hare’s departure will be a big blow for Coventry

It’s a big blow for Coventry that O’Hare is not only set to depart this summer, but he will do so as a free agent.

His injuries were quite frustrating last year, and potentially played a role in the team staying in the Championship.

But now he will walk away from the club for nothing after getting back to his best, meaning Coventry will miss out on a transfer fee for his services.

O’Hare could be worth north of £10 million, so that is a big chunk of money that has been left on the table.