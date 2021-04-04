‘He deserves a chance’ – Barnsley eyeing transfer move for 12-goal midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Barnsley have been credited with a transfer interest in Swindon Town’s goalscoring midfielder Scott Twine, according to The Sun on Sunday (04/04, page 61).

The 21-year-old is enjoying a prolific 2020/21 season, firstly with Newport County on loan in League Two in the first half of the campaign and then back at Swindon Town since January.

Twine is out of contract at the end of the season and he could be picked up by a bigger club for minimal compensation, which has led to apparent second tier interest.

One of those clubs is Barnsley and they’re gunning for the Premier League, although you’d imagine they’d only make a move for Twine if they remain in the Championship.

Would he be a good fit for the Tykes though? The FLW writers have had their say.

George Harbey

Twine is a quality player who has big potential, so it certainly fits the Barnsley mould when it comes to recruitment.

He’s done ever so well for Newport and Swindon this season, scoring a number of goals from midfield and chipping with plenty of assists.

I have my doubts over where he’d fit in at Oakwell, however.

He thrives in the number 10 role, and Valerien Ismael loves his Barnsley team to play as wide and as expansive as possible.

That should give Twine warning signs in some ways, unless he is willing to adapt his game.

Chris Gallagher

Yes, without a doubt.

We know that Barnsley have built a superb squad on finding young, hungry players, predominantly from the lower leagues, and Twine would fit in easily.

He has a lot of talent, and he has a real ability to score goals, which he has taken to Swindon after initially starring for Newport.

His recent performances have shown that he is too good for a side that are scrapping to survive in the third tier, and a summer move seems inevitable.

Of course, the Championship would be new to him, and a big step up, but he deserves a chance, and Barnsley seem the perfect fit.

Twine fits the profile for their recruitment, and the chance to move to Oakwell must appeal to the player as it looks the ideal next step. If Barnsley don’t win promotion this is a deal that you could easily see happening.

Toby Wilding

I could see this being a decent signing for Barnsley if they can pull it off.

The Tykes are not exactly stacked for options in the centre of midfield as it is, and their form in recent weeks means it would be no surprise if some of their key performers, not least the soon to be out of contract Alex Mowatt, start to attract attention from elsewhere.

As a result, Barnsley may well need to add to their options in the centre of the park come the summer transfer window, and a young, exciting player such as Twine does seem like one who would fit the mould rather well at Oakwell.

Indeed, the level of interest from elsewhere in the Championship could also make this something of a coup for Barnsley, and as well as boosting their own squad, it could prevent some of their rivals from strengthening theirs, meaning this is a deal that could be well worth looking into for the Tykes.