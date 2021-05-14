‘He definitely has talent’ – QPR offered chance to sign Championship striker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

QPR are reportedly one of the sides that have been offered Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom.

According to TEAMtalk, the 25-year-old has been told he has no future at the Riverside and has been offered to a string of clubs including the R’s.

So, would he be a good signing? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

George Dagless

I doubt QPR are that interested.

He’s been offered to them but I think they’ll have more pressing targets like getting Charlie Austin in, keeping Lyndon Dykes and then potentially looking elsewhere if they want to add further attacking options.

Akpom had a far from convincing season at Middlesbrough, especially for the fee he signed for, and I think QPR will feel that he is not really worth the risk when they are still looking to operate shrewdly in the transfer window.

I’d be hugely shocked if he ended up in W12.

8 of these 20 players never scored a goal for QPR – Can you identify them?

1 of 20 Did Grant Hall ever score a goal for QPR? Yes No

Phil Spencer

I think that this could be a decent signing for Queens Park Rangers.

Mark Warburton’s side have looked well-equipped in attack during the second half of the season with Lyndon Dykes and Charlie Austin vying for a place in the team, but with Austin’s future up in the air, it makes sense to be looking at younger, more dynamic options.

Chuba Akpom can probably count himself to be a bit unfortunate at how his time with Middlesbrough has panned out – after all, he’s certainly attracted some stick from Neil Warnock.

A fresh start would probably be best for the former Arsenal man and perhaps a move back to London – a city that is so familiar to him – would be the best thing to help him find his form.

Ben Wignall

Depending on the price then Akpom could be a solid addition to Mark Warburton’s ranks.

He’s obviously not lived up to his price-tag at Boro, scoring just five goals in what was pretty much a disappointing season for all of Boro’s attackers, but that’s not to say he can’t do well elsewhere.

It’s hard to judge what Akpom’s actual level is though. He wasn’t prolific for Hull in the Championship in 2015-16 when he scored just three times and even in his final season in the Greek Super League with PAOK he scored just eight times.

He definitely has talent but can you see him going to QPR and starting in front of Lyndon Dykes and Charlie Austin – providing the latter joins permanently?

It’s hard to see him being anything other than a rotational piece but for a knock-down price it’s a move worth considering.