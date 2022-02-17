“He could’ve really done this four or five months ago” – Derby County fan pundit speaks out on Mel Morris intervention

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Derby County fan pundit, Jason Straw, has claimed that fans won’t be quick to thank Mel Morris for helping with the Middlesbrough disagreement.

Morris met with Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson last week to smooth over claims made by Boro that they club were owed in the region of £40 million from Derby.

The two clubs announced an agreement has been reached on Friday afternoon, although the details remain undisclosed.

This should help Derby move one step closer to getting out of administration as the club looks to seek a new owner.

It was Morris who put the club in administration in the first place, back in September, with his ownership of the club leading to this financial disaster.

It is because of that, that Straw believes Derby fans won’t be too grateful for his meeting with the Middlesbrough chairman.

“I don’t think most Rams fans would give Mel any credit for ultimately what he did to Derby County,” Straw told Football League World.

“A lot of fans that I’ve spoken to have given the opinion of he could’ve really done this four or five months ago. Derby would probably be out of administration by now.

“There was a clear impasse, something wasn’t going to happen until Mel’s decided to do this and it’s probably the least that he could do.

“Goes to show you that he still has Derby close to his heart but I don’t see most fans giving him any credit because Derby wouldn’t have been in this situation without him.

“It’s great that he is doing it, but I don’t think there will be many thanks from Derby fans.”

Derby received a 21-point deduction penalty for going into administration, which has left the club fighting for its survival in the Championship.

The Rams are four points adrift of 21st place Reading, with 15 games remaining.

Next up for Derby is the visit of Peterborough United to Pride Park on February 19 in what is sure to be a massive game, with Peterborough currently two points ahead of Derby in the table.

The Verdict

Morris is very much the reason that Derby are in the position they find themselves in.

That he only now took some responsibility to help with that situation does not warrant gratitude.

This is something that should’ve been resolved as quickly as possible. Instead it has been left very last minute, with Derby now facing the looming threat of liquidation.

Derby will be hoping that Morris can continue to help the club as it finally looks to have a route out of this mess.