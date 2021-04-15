‘He could thrive’ – Pundit makes player claim as Rangers consider transfer swoop for EFL attacker

Noel Whelan has backed Jonson Clarke-Harris to succeed at Rangers if Steven Gerrard brings the striker to Ibrox from Peterborough United.

The 26-year-old has been outstanding in League One this season, scoring 27 goals in 40 games, which has unsurprisingly put him on the radar of plenty of clubs.

And, Rangers are thought to be one of those, as the Scottish champions look to retain the title next season as well as competing in Europe.

The step up from the third tier to playing for a club who will be in the Champions League is a big one, but, speaking to Football Insider, Whelan believes it’s a move that could work out very well.

“He could thrive at Rangers next season. If you’re a goalscorer, you’re a goalscorer.

“If you’re doing it at a League One club, you may very well do it at a big club like Rangers where you’re getting more service and more quality alongside.”

Clarke-Harris’ only focus right now will be on helping the Posh to promotion from the third tier, with Darren Ferguson’s men on course to finish in the top two.

The big festive Rangers quiz: Can you get 20/20?

1 of 20 What year were the Glasgow side founded? 1872 1888 1892 1902

The verdict

Even if Peterborough win promotion, which is looking increasingly likely, they will still face a battle to keep hold of Clarke-Harris, because, as Whelan says, he is a goalscorer.

The prospect of linking up with Rangers is going to appeal to the player as they are a big club and can offer European football.

Ultimately though, Peterborough will demand a big fee for their star man and it will be interesting to see if Rangers, or anyone else, puts up the cash that will be needed.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.