The January transfer window is going to be a crucial one in the context of Middlesbrough’s season and will provide them with the first chance to back Chris Wilder in the transfer market.

Wilder will be wanting to make improvements to the squad and more strength in depth and quality is needed in key areas to get Boro competing with the best sides in the Championship.

Football League World believes that Middlesbrough are one of the teams that have been scouting Josh Windass ahead of the January transfer window. That comes with the attacker having recently made a return to action for Sheffield Wednesday.

So, with Middlesbrough interested in potentially signing Windass in January we asked some of our FLW writers whether they feel it would be the right signing for them to make…

Jordan Rushworth

It is clear that Wilder is going to want to add to his attacking options after taking over from Neil Warnock. The potential signing of Josh Windass is one that seems exciting if they are able to pull it off and win the race for his signature in the winter window.

Windass should not be playing in League One and he is a player that can add around ten goals a season to a side at Championship level. That means that if he arrived in January, Boro would be getting a proven quality performer in the English second tier who has the potential to deliver even more output than he has so far in his career.

Considering that Windass is heading into his prime years now at 27-years-old this is the best time for anyone to snap him up. You could see Wilder getting a tune out of him and if he could work well within his system there is every chance he could thrive at the Riverside.

Toby Wilding

It looks as though this could be a good signing for Middlesbrough if they are able to pull it off.

With no ‘Boro player having scored more than four league goals this season, you feel they are going to need some extra firepower upfront if they are to mount a push for the play-offs in the second half of this season.

Considering Windass showed he can both score and create goals even in a Sheffield Wednesday side going down from the Championship last season, he could be a rather decent option to provide an extra attacking outlet for Chris Wilder’s side.

Add in the fact that the level of interest from elsewhere means this could be something of a coup, and welcome statement of intent to the club’s fans from ‘Boro, and you do get the feeling this is one that those at The Riverside should be trying to get done if possible.

Marcus Ally

This would be a very intriguing move but one that could have some stumbling blocks. There is a lot of competition in Windass’ position already at Boro with Martin Payero, Matt Crooks and Marcus Tavernier all competent second-tier number tens.

Given Windass has only just returned from an extended spell out with injury, he needs to be somewhere he knows he will play regularly to ensure he can get up to speed. A January move may be a little premature in that regard and particularly a destination where consistent game time is not guaranteed.

A push for promotion in League One may do Windass good to kick on as a Championship player from next season, rather than rushing into anything when his 2021/22 has already been significantly hampered.