‘He could thrive’ – Brentford eyeing transfer swoop for 13-goal midfielder: The verdict

Brentford are reportedly interested in signing Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis according to The Portsmouth News.

It is believed that the Bees see Curtis as a potential replacement for Said Benrahma, who has been linked with a summer exit from Griffin Park.

Curtis has been in impressive form this term for Portsmouth, and scored 13 goals and chipped in with eight assists in his 42 appearances in all competitions.

A move to Brentford could be a tempting proposition for Curtis, with the Bees well in contention to win promotion into the Premier League under the management of Thomas Frank.

The Bees are currently sat third in the Championship table, and are just three points adrift of the automatic promotion places with three matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

It remains to be seen as to whether Curtis has a long-term future with Portsmouth, after they missed out on promotion into the Championship after being beaten on penalties by Oxford United in their play-off semi-final.

But would Curtis be a good signing for Brentford ahead of next season?

We discuss….

Alfie Burns:

This would be a very good signing if Brentford are planning for another season in the Championship, but I’m not convinced that Curtis would be ready to step up into the Premier League with Frank’s side.

He’s been fantastic for Portsmouth and, if we are honest, he’s a level above League One now and at a stage of his career where he needs to be playing at a higher standard than League One.

For Brentford, they’ve made signings like this in the past and it’s given them so much success. Players like Ollie Watkins have come from the depths of the EFL and thrived at Griffin Park.

In that respect and considering Curtis’ class, it does look a decent signing. However, Brentford need to see what division they are in next season.

George Harbey:

If Benrahma is to leave Griffin Park this summer, which looks likely at the moment, it has to be said, then the Algerian will leave massive shoes to fill.

The Algerian is a phenomenal talent who has scored and created a highly impressive number of goals this term, and he should be playing in the Premier League with or without Brentford next season.

Curtis is also a very talented player, though, and I think his ability to play on either flank would make him a perfect replacement for Benrahma.

He has excelled in League One over the past couple of seasons and I would definitely back him to make the step-up to the Championship and thrive in the second tier, having scored and created so many goals for Kenny Jackett’s side since his arrival from Derry City.

Under Thomas Frank, he could thrive for the Bees.

George Dagless:

Worth a look.

He’s not as good as the current three at the club but Brentford sign players that can improve and Curtis absolutely can.

He’s been at a good level in League One and wouldn’t cost a bomb – though I’m not oversure about the way things would go for him in the Premier League.

Even so, Brentford have a happy habit of getting things right, so I’d have thought this would work out too.