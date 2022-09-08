“He could really really shoot up in value” – Birmingham City fan pundit assesses who is the club’s most prized asset

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City‘s start to the campaign has been a mixed one.

Tipped to struggle by many before a ball was kicked, the Blues have eight points at this early stage, and currently sit 21st in the Championship.

Despite some mixed results, there have been some positives at the club in the early stages of the season, namely the club’s recruitment towards the end of the window, and the emergence of some young talents.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Birmingham City fan pundit Tom Oxland on who he thinks is the club’s most prized asset at present.

“Right now, our club’s most prized asset would probably be our younger players, so the likes of Jordan James, Jobe Bellingham, George Hall,” Tom told FLW.

“However, I do think that maybe has changed now due to signing Tahith Chong permanently from Manchester United. I believe that’s a huge asset for us.

10 simple facts that every Birmingham City fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10 1. When was the club formed? 1865 1875 1885 1895

“If he can find the form he had first half of last season then he could really really shoot up in value and be a wanted man by the Premier League very soon.

So, we’ll have to wait and see. But right now, I probably would say Tahith Chong, but we’ve got so many youngsters that have long-term value at the club at the moment so asset-wise, there’s plenty to choose from.”

The Verdict

I absolutely agree with our fan pundit here.

Birmingham City signing Tahith Chong for a reported £1.5 million was a steal and he is definitely worth more.

Furthermore, if he can find some form and stay fit, he will soon be back on an upward trajectory and in that scenario, his value will likely double, triple, or even quadruple.

Jobe Bellingham could be another one to watch, too. Big clubs have already been sniffing around him prior to him signing his pro deal with Blues and in a few years time, he could be worth some serious money.