Leeds United's 17-year-old midfielder Archie Gray could have a major impact in the first-team this season, according to Phil Hay.

Gray only made his return to any kind of competitive action six months after his last outing during the back-end of the Under-21's campaign last season, due to two injury issues with his toe and then his ankle earlier in the year.

It doesn't seem to have stunted his development, with the youngster still waiting for his first-team debut at Leeds, but already heavily involved during pre-season under Daniel Farke. He came on as a substitute against Manchester United in the 2-0 friendly defeat in Oslo.

He then started the most recent game against AS Monaco at the base of midfield next to Leeds' new boy Ethan Ampadu. Gray and Ampadu impressed for the most part as a double-pivot.

The 17-year-old is one of the most talented players to pass through the youth system in recent seasons. He is regarded as a special player with a high ceiling and needs to play games in the senior set up to kick on in his development further.

What was Phil Hay's verdict of Ampadu and Gray?

Speaking on The Square Ball podcast, Hay outlined how impressed he was with the young duo in Leeds' midfield against the Ligue 1 side, and wondered if Gray could play a more major role for Leeds during 2023/24.

Hay said: "Well, he [Ampadu] looks like he's going to be a midfielder. We spoke to him afterwards and he said 'I can play defensively quite happily if I need to but in a defensive-midfield role as well' - which is where he was on Saturday paired up with Archie Gray.

"[Gray] looks like he's developing at a really quick rate, and there's the temptation with Gray now to start wondering if he could have quite a big impact on this season, and whether this might be a breakthrough moment for him.

"Physically and technically he looks fairly close to being ready. He's clearly got masses of talent as well.

"I liked Ampadu pulling the strings, dropping deep - deeper than Gray more often than not - and there was some quite interesting stuff with Farke's team tactically as well in the positions they take up, particularly when it comes to taking passes from deep and from the 'keeper.

"You can see that there's been a fair amount of work done on that and you can see that it's starting to seep in.

"On Ampadu specifically, he looked good on the ball, really competitive and combative in that area. I think we all kind of felt that would be a good signing and I think it'll prove to be."

Will Archie Gray break through into Leeds' first team?

The family name itself speaks to his talent. He’s in good company as the grandnephew of Eddie Gray and Frank Gray as his grandfather, and his time will come.

That could be this season, if he goes on a steep development curve and progresses rapidly.

Leeds' dearth of options in central-midfield open up the possibility of Gray breaking through at the moment. If Ampadu is seen as a midfielder; then he, Gray, Tyler Adams, Darko Gyabi, and Lewis Bate are the current options for Leeds in the pivot roles.

Weston McKennie, Marc Roca, and Adam Forshaw's departures have left Leeds short of senior options, giving the youngsters a chance to impress.