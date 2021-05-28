‘He could have been good’, ‘Give the guy credit’ – Many Birmingham fans react as senior player departs

After less than a year at St Andrew’s, Mikel San Jose has left Birmingham City by mutual consent.

San Jose, who spent three years of his career as a youngster at Liverpool, was seen as a bit of a coup for the Blues, having played regularly in La Liga for Athletic Bilbao between 2009 and 2019.

The 31-year-old was part of the Bilbao side in 2012 that were runners-up to Atletico Madrid in the Europa League and at his peak, San Jose was capped seven times for Spain between 2014 and 2016.

Having spent much of the 2019/20 campaign either injured or on the bench at Bilbao, San Jose departed after 11 years and ended up with fellow Spaniard Aitor Karanka at Birmingham, but it’s been a bit of a mixed campaign for him.

San Jose made 28 appearances in all competitions and was pretty much a regular under Karanka at both centre-back and in midfield, however poor performances and mistakes started to creep in towards the end of his reign and he was eventually dropped to the bench.

What club do these 21 former Birmingham City players ply their trade at now?

1 of 21 Which club does Michael Morrison play for nowadays? Cardiff City Reading Blackburn Rovers Barnsley

Lee Bowyer only used him three times when he took charge – all appearances off the bench – and with San Jose stating a desire to depart the club his wish has been granted.

Birmingham fans have been reacting to San Jose leaving and there’s actually a lot of disappointment that he has decided he wants to move on.

Goodbye sweet Spanish prince😔 We’ll always have that announcement video💙 pic.twitter.com/CwhuFagCdQ — Brad (@Bradley_AJ) May 28, 2021

Clearly a talented player but just couldn't get used to this league. Him and N'Doye were class at their respective top leagues but poor for us — Swanny (@SwannyHypno) May 28, 2021

Let's give the guy credit, it didn't work out but he hasn't moaned and hasn't sat there for the remainder of his contract, fair play to the guy — mick (@mickyh01) May 28, 2021

Just not the league for him. Obviously a quality, silky footballer but needs time on the ball. Wish him well. KRO — Big Dave (@dave20581783) May 28, 2021

Pity. Played correctly he could have been good. — Jim Condon! (@Jimismyname) May 28, 2021

Pity. Played correctly he could have been good. — Jim Condon! (@Jimismyname) May 28, 2021

Gd luck shame it never worked — Chris Woodcock (@Chris10Woodcock) May 28, 2021

Shame it didn't work out, but the right move on this occasion — Lee Hinton (@LeeAHinton95) May 28, 2021