‘He could flourish’ – Sunderland set for summer transfer battle with Portsmouth and Preston: The verdict

Sunderland are keen on Tranmere Rovers 25-year-old Otis Khan but face competition from Preston North End and Portsmouth, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

The Black Cats are understood to be weighing up a move for Khan, who has shown his quality as both a winger and a right-back this term, ahead of the summer his current contract expires.

So would he be a good signing for Sunderland? And do they need him?

George Dagless

It’s an intriguing one.

Khan has turned down moves to League One in the past but I do think he is good enough to play at least at that level – though Sunderland want to be in the Championship next season of course.

He’s a player I’ve liked since his Yeovil Town days and at 25 now might be the right time to start climbing up the EFL.

Sunderland would be a big move for him but I think he has the game and mental strength to take it on and excel.

A big switch and step up potentially, but he could flourish.

Joe Griffiths

25-year-old Otis Khan has played a crucial part in Tranmere’s surge to the automatic promotion spots of League Two.

Khan joined Tranmere from Mansfield as a free agent last summer and eyes are already on the versatile midfielder to make another move.

A move to Sunderland would be a huge move for Khan who could be playing Championship football next season.

Khan might struggle to get into the Sunderland starting XI with competition from Lynden Gooch and Jack Diamond, who recently signed a new contract with the club.

If Khan feels a strong part of a Tranmere side who could be playing football in League One next season, he may be better off staying an playing regular football.

Sam Rourke

He’s been a revitalised figure this season under the tutelage of Keith Hill.

I’ve always been a fan of the technical ability that Khan possesses and i’m not too surprised to see hum flourishing in an unorthodox right-back role this season.

He’s at a good age and with him becoming a free agent this summer, it looks like a real worthwhile move for Lee Johnson’s side if they do go to pursue.

He’s versatile so if Johnson doesn’t fancy him in a defensive role, he could be utilised further up the pitch in a variety of attacking areas.