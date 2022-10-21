“He could find his way back in” – Sunderland fan pundit discusses defender’s chances at the Stadium of Light

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Having played 46 matches in all competitions for Sunderland last season, Bailey Wright had a big part to play in the club’s success on the pitch.

The defender played 37 times in League One as the Black Cats reach the playoff places, and played the full 90 minutes in all three of the club’s playoff matches as they gained promotion to the Championship.

However, in the second tier and so far this season, game time for the Aussie has been much harder to come by, with the 30-year-old featuring only six times in the league, with the longest of these appearances lasting 45 minutes.

With that said, we asked FLW’s Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke if he thought Bailey Wright deserved more of a chance in the Black Cats’ side right now.

“I could say Bailey Wright deserves a chance.” Jack explained to FLW.

“He was good in League One last year and now with the injury to Alese, for three or four weeks, he could find his way back in.

“If Luke O’Nien does end up shifting to right back then we haven’t really got any other option at the minute but to play Bailey Wright.

“But yeah, I think I’d stick him in.

“Trai Humes was okay the other night against Blackburn when he came on to be fair when he ended up at centre-back, so he could also be an option.

“So we’ll soon see, but with the injury riddled squad we’ve got, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him [Bailey Wright] in the team.”

The Verdict

You definitely feel for Bailey Wright given the situation he finds himself in at the moment.

Given how often he featured last season, it must be hard that so far this season he has been a bit part player.

That said, it does sound as though there may be an opportunity for him to come into the side given the current injury problems that the club face.

He simply has to grasp that opportunity if it does come his way, and stake his claim for more regular minutes through an impressive performance/impressive performances.