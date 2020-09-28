‘He could become a key cog’ – Leeds United plotting transfer swoop for EFL player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United have reportedly registered their interest in signing Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell according to the Daily Mail.

It is claimed that a fee in the region of £15million could be enough to strike a deal with the Canaries for the midfielder, although no agreement has been reached as of yet.

Cantwell caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for Daniel Farke’s side last season, although his efforts weren’t quite enough as they were relegated from the Premier League.

He has made two appearances for the Canaries in the Championship this season, as they currently sit 13th in the second-tier standings, but he was left out of their squad for their recent defeat to Bournemouth.

A move to Elland Road could be tempting for the midfielder as well, with Marcelo Bielsa’s men sat sixth in the Premier League table after their opening three matches.

But would Cantwell be a good signing for Leeds United as they look to adjust to life back in the Premier League?

We discuss….

George Harbey:

I can see both pros and cons to this potential addition.

Cantwell is a creative player who did really well in the Premier League last season, scoring six goals and producing two assists in the top-flight which isn’t a bad record by any means, especially in a struggling side.

He is an attack-minded midfielder who can score goals and create chances for his teammates, and you could see him slotting into midfield alongside the likes of Mateusz Klich and Tyler Roberts if he made the move to Elland Road.

I do question Cantwell’s work-rate and energy, though, and whether he would be able to cut in under Marcelo Bielsa, because as we all know, you’ve got to be as physically fit as possible to succeed under the Argentine.

£15million is a lot of money, but Cantwell is a player who has serious potential and could develop into a top player in years to come.

Sam Rourke:

He’d be a great signing.

Cantwell is a talented player who should be plying his trade in the Premier League, as he showcased last season just how influential he can be in the top-flight.

At 22, Cantwell has plenty of room to grow, develop and mature and under the tutelage of Marcelo Bielsa he could thrive, there simply aren’t many better managers at getting the best out of players.

He’s versatile too, with the Norwich man able to operate in a central midfield role or on either flank so he’d provide Leeds with options in attacking areas.

My only question mark right now is whom he would replace in the Leeds starting XI right now, they’ve started the Premier League season well and the Bielsa system is seemingly working well in the top-flight already.

He’d maybe need to bide his time at Elland Road, but if he’s patient, he could become a key cog at Leeds.

Ned Holmes:

I think this could be a really interesting signing for Leeds and I’d love to see how Cantwell developed under Marcelo Bielsa.

It appears the Argentine wants more depth in attacking midfielder and after turning some heads in the Premier League last term, Cantwell would be an interesting addition.

He strikes me as someone who could come on leaps and bounds under Bielsa, so you feel the player would be very keen on the move.

Leeds have been busy in the current window but adding a 22-year-old with lots of potential looks a shrewd move to me.

I trust Bielsa’s judgement and would love to see the impact he can have on the Norwich playmaker over the next few years.