“He could be very effective” – Ipswich Town fan pundit weighs in on Gassan Ahadme debate

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Gassan Ahadme has had a bit of a stuttering start to life at Ipswich Town, with him finding it hard to break into the side and stay there, whilst he has also had a few fitness problems.

Indeed, the young striker has been largely used as a sub this season for Ipswich, with Kieran McKenna having a fine set of options going forwards that he can pick from.

Certainly, Town are looking good without Ahadme firing and so the pressure is off of him in that respect but, clearly, he will want to be getting going and really showing what he can do sooner rather than later now.

Will he come good? We asked FLW’s Ipswich fan pundit Henry to assess the situation:

“I think the answer is yes with a slight question mark.

“In certain games he could be very effective – he’s a hybrid between a Jackson and a Ladapo. Ahadme can hold play up and run the channels.

“Hopefully by the back end of January we see him fully fit and adapted to life at Ipswich.

“He seems to fit in well for the squad and I think he’s a good signing for the club that should only get better under McKenna so I’m excited to see what he can bring.”

The Verdict

Ultimately, it’s still early days in Ahadme’s Ipswich Town career and he will be looking to adapt as soon as he can.

He is a good young player with plenty to offer, and it’s clear he just needs a consistent run of fitness and matches to really get up to speed.

Perhaps in the second half of the campaign we will see more examples of that, then, as Ipswich look to earn promotion.

