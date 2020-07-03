‘He could be useful’ – Leeds battling Celtic, Newcastle and others for 28-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are reportedly battling a string of sides, including Celtic and Newcastle United, for Union Berlin striker Sebastian Andersson.

Andersson helped Union Berlin achieve promotion to the Bundesliga last year and has scored 13 times for the German side this season.

According to German outlet Kicker (via GetFootballNewsGermany), the 28-year-old’s performances have turned some heads with a string of sides lining up for Andersson – who is thought to have a release clause in the mid-single-digit range.

It is understood that Schalke, Newcastle, Celtic, Bournemouth are all interested, as are Championship trio Leeds, West Brom, and Brentford.

But would the Sweden international be a good signing for the Whites? And do they need him?

We asked our FLW writers for their verdict…

Alfie Burns

There’s 100% a need for a new striker at Elland Road, whether Leeds win promotion to the Premier League or not. The reliance on Patrick Bamford is baffling and the weight of the responsibility is weighing him down.

In Andersson, Leeds are chasing an international striker, who has been playing at the top level in Germany. He’s got great pedigree and would come in at Elland Road and surely make an impact.

He’s not ‘one for the future’ in that he’s 28, but what you are getting is a player in their prime, coming to England for a first stint in the country. In many ways, it is a little bit like when Wolves chased Raul Jimenez.

Of course, should Andersson have the impact Jimenez has had at Wolves, Leeds will be laughing. That is a big ask, though, and Marcelo Bielsa will probably settle on the 28-year-old coming in, settling, and scoring a few goals to help Bamford out.

George Dagless

I can’t convince myself he is what they need.

He’s had a good season for Union Berlin with 12 goals in 33 league appearances and that is not to be sniffed at at Bundesliga level.

However, he’s a tall target man type forward and I don’t see how that fits in with Marcelo Bielsa’s style of play.

The Argentine likes mobile forwards that can press and harass defenders – that’s why Patrick Bamford has been given so much time in the side – and I don’t really see Andersson doing that, his strengths lie elsewhere.

He has scored a good amount of goals, but I don’t think this is the right fit.

Sam Rourke

This strikes me as a low-risk signing, that could prove fruitful.

Andersson won’t cost a bomb and comes with experience and has enjoyed a decent campaign in the Bundesliga, scoring 12 goals for Union Berlin to keep them in the division.

The Swede is reaching the peak years of his career at the age of 28 and could prove a useful striker to have in and around the squad, but to be Leeds’ main striker next season may not be wise.

He’d offer a different dimension to Leeds’ attack, with his aerial presence and ability to win headers not something that the Whites have an abundance of in attack – so in that respect, he could be useful to have.

But as aforementioned, with Leeds looking likely to be playing Premier League football next season, Andersson would only be a fringe player for me with the Whites needing to sign a forward who has a proven record of scoring in the top-flight of English football.