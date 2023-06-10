This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Daniel Farke has emerged as a potential candidate to become the next Leeds United manager.

According to The Athletic, the German is on the shortlist of potential appointments.

Would Daniel Farke be a good appointment at Leeds United?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the German would be a good choice to take the reins of the first team squad at Elland Road…

Ben Wignall

Farke has plenty of experience in English football with Norwich City and with two Championship titles to his name, he could be the perfect appointment at Elland Road.

His time at Borussia Mönchengladbach last season didn't go so well, but the gegenpressing style of play that Farke likes to implement should suit the United squad down to the ground.

Leeds are likely to have one of the strongest squads - if not one of the strongest - in the entire division and they need someone who has ideally been there and done it to get them back to the top flight.

And Farke's credentials are there for all to see - now he's a free agent Leeds would be foolish not to consider hiring him.

Benedict Ferraby

If Leeds United were to appoint Daniel Farke, then it would be a very smart move and certainly one where the German would be able to stamp an identity back into the club which has been lost since Marcelo Bielsa’s departure in 2022.

Farke also plays a similar brand of football.

His experience of moulding a side capable of promotion should excite Leeds fans regarding their chances of bouncing back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

It could prove to be beneficial in this season’s strong division.

Declan Harte

Farke could be the ideal man for Leeds United all things considered.

The former Norwich City manager will be used to working under the structure that Leeds are looking to implement.

His style of play is also a clear continuation from what has come before, meaning the current squad should be a good fit.

The German has been there and done that in the Championship, winning the league twice, meaning he could be the perfect fit to bring the club back to the top flight.