Middlesbrough
‘He could be on the move in January’ – Britt Assombalonga faces uncertain future with Middlesbrough: The verdict
This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…
Britt Assombalonga faces an uncertain future at the Riverside Stadium.
After joining the club in 2017 the striker penned a four-year deal with Middlesbrough that is due to expire next summer in 2021.
So far there’s been no suggestion that a contract extension is on the cards, meaning that the 28-year-old’s long-term future is far from confirmed.
As the club’s captain Neil Warnock will be reluctant to lose his star man next month, but with the January transfer window the last chance for Middlesbrough to cash in, any offer could be hugely tempting.
So could Assombalonga move on when the market opens?
The team at FLW have their say…
Ned Holmes
Do you love Middlesbrough? Here’s 19 basic questions about Boro that almost every fan of the club should be getting right
Chris Gallagher
No, that would be a poor decision from Boro.
Normally, it would make sense financially to cash in on a player who you may not keep when their contract is expiring, but not when you’re trying to go up.
Warnock’s side are capable of winning promotion, and his squad already isn’t big enough. So, letting Assombalonga go shouldn’t be considered at all. Even though the striker hasn’t been amazing, he has been a regular, so needs to stay.
If he scores the goal that takes Boro back to the Premier League, it will be worth missing out on what would be a small fee in January.
Toby Wilding