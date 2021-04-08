‘He could be a star’ – Newcastle plot bargain move for EFL wonderkid: The verdict

George Dagless

Very much worth a look.

He’s a good young player and I would say, in all fairness, he is going to be playing at a higher level sooner than Wigan are unfortunately for the Latics.

A lot of big clubs have been sniffing around the Latics and their young players with some already moving and I’d be shocked if Joseph didn’t leave sooner rather than later.

He’s shown his quality and attacking instincts and it’s all about getting the right move. Newcastle would be a big opportunity and he could do well for them but he needs to hear what their plan is for his progression.

Ben Wignall

It’s hard to say that Joseph is needed by Newcastle as he’s entirely unproven beyond League One level.

What he has in his favour though is potential, and let’s be honest – Newcastle’s striking options aren’t exactly very good.

The likes of Joelinton, Andy Carroll, Dwight Gayle and others are being paid to do very little in-front of goal and it’s only really Callum Wilson who is effective.

I still think it would be a good signing though – Joseph hasn’t played for the Latics since January due to injury but he scored five times in League One before that and he’s proven to be quite the young talent, so whether he’d go into Newcastle under-23’s if they remain in the Premier League or into the senior setup should they be relegated, it would be a smart capture.

Ned Holmes

I like this from Newcastle.

It’s a move that represents a bit of forward-thinking, which isn’t necessarily something that has been associated with the North East club’s transfer dealings in recent years.

Joseph’s an exciting talent, as the interest in him shows, but he’s not ready for the Premier League yet and Newcastle will need to be patient to let him develop.

If they manage him well, he could be a star in the future for them and for that reason, this is a move that they should be making in my eyes.