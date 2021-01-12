‘He could be a really useful option’ – QPR make January transfer decision involving 22-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

QPR have made the decision to recall forward Aramide Oteh from his loan spell at Stevenage.

The 22-year-old has recorded four goals and one assist in 13 appearances in the league for Stevenage this season, and Mark Warburton has made the decision to recall the player who can operate out on the left-flank, or as a main forward.

So, with Oteh being recalled by QPR, do you expect him to get much game-time in the R’s team? If so, where would he be deployed?

The team here at FLW discuss…

George Dagless

Not overly.

I think this move was more made because he wasn’t playing at Stevenage as much as the Hoops would have liked.

Around November time he enjoyed a good stint in the side, getting regular full 90s, but either side of that he has largely been a bit-part player.

With the arrival of Charlie Austin this month, I think Oteh’s chances of featuring for QPR in the second half of the season are remote at best and I would imagine the club is more looking for a better loan spell for him for the rest of the campaign.

Austin, Macauley Bonne, Lyndon Dykes and Charlie Kelman are all ahead in the pecking order – I can’t see anything over than another loan move for Oteh.

Chris Thorpe

I don’t think he’ll get a lot in the way of game time, no.

Having just brought in Charlie Austin on loan from West Brom, Oteh will find himself once again on the fringes of Mark Warburton’s squad and for that reason I think another move away could beckon for the player.

He showed good form at Stevenage which could perhaps explain the decision to recall him however I don’t see him being anything more than an impact sub if he is indeed given a chance to impress in the first team.

His best position is definitely through the middle as a striker but his versatility allows him to operate off either wing, a factor which is sure to be something that Warburton finds useful going forwards.

Ned Holmes

Yes, I think he could be a really useful option for the R’s but it may be off the bench.

The EFL’s new rules allow extended benches and five substitutions per game and to me, Oteh looks like someone that will benefit from that.

With Osayi-Samuel’s future unclear and Charlie Austin joining on loan, Warburton will likely use the 22-year-old as a way to inject some pace into his forward line late on in games.

Oteh is a versatile player and I think we’re going to see him used across the R’s front line depending on who Warburton wants to replace.

Can he break into the starting XI? That remains to be seen but they will certainly benefit from having him as an extra weapon.