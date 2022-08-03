“He could be a real coup” – Cardiff City fan pundit reacts as club close in on Tottenham transfer

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Cardiff City fan pundit Ben Johnsey is hopeful that the signing of Kion Etete could be a good one for the Championship club.

It was reported earlier this week that the Bluebirds are interested in securing the services of the Tottenham Hotspur striker.

The 20-year old stands at six foot, four inches and has spent stints on loan with Northampton Town and Cheltenham Town in the last 12 months.

He scored six goals from 30 league games last season and is now looking to make the move to South Wales.

This Cardiff supporter believes he has the attributes to succeed at Cardiff, praising his overall link-up and hold-up play.

However, his goal scoring tallies have been put into question as an area that will need improvement for him to succeed in Cardiff.

“I think Kion Etete would be a good signing on a permanent deal, and emphasis on the permanent there,” Johnsey told Football League World.

“[He’s] 20, 6ft4, he’s going to be a presence up top, which Cardiff City need.

“We only play one up top based on [Steve] Morison’s tactics against Norwich and he’s going to be someone that should be able to slot in with a core group of young players that the club currently has.

“He does need to improve on his finishing so he can add more goals to his game.

“But eight goals in all competitions over last season, I think he’s going to be the type of striker that Cardiff are going to be looking at going forward.

“While he is still tall and he’s got a presence, he’s not necessarily your out and out target man that can’t add in particular areas.

“I think his link-up play is very good, his hold-up play is very good.

“It is just that finishing that needs to improve, if he does that I think he could be a real coup for Cardiff.

“Though another striker, maybe a more experienced striker, will be needed to bring in, but on a permanent [basis] definitely a good signing for the club.”

Cardiff got off to winning ways to start their latest league campaign, beating Norwich City 1-0 courtesy of a 49th minute Romaine Sawyers strike.

But Morison is hopeful of adding two more strikers to his side before the transfer window closes, with Etete potentially set to make up one of those slots.

Up next for Cardiff is a trip to face Reading on August 6.

The Verdict

If two strikers do come in then it is likely that Etete will play more of a squad role for the season ahead.

That role would suit his experience more, as he will need time to adjust to the level of the Championship.

But there is significant potential that the youngster could go on to become a very useful player for Morison.

His size gives him a unique profile in the modern game, which also makes him a potentially very dangerous forward if he can start scoring consistently.