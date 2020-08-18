‘He could be a real asset’ – Huddersfield eye player who may be offloaded by Klopp at Liverpool: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town are among a number of EFL sides keeping tabs on the situation of Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo, as per Goal.

Jurgen Klopp is set to allow the 23-year-old to leave on a permanent or loan deal this summer, and it has triggered interest from Carlos Coberan’s Terriers side, Reading and Nottingham Forest.

Ojo has already had six loan stints away from Anfield in his career, with his most recent spell being at Steven Gerrard’s Rangers.

So, would Ojo be a good signing for Huddersfield? Do they need him?

The team here at FLW have their say…..

George Dagless

Potentially.

Ojo has had a lot of loans and they’ve had varying levels of success for him.

He’s clearly rated by some of the managers he has worked under but he needs to really start highlighting what he can do now.

If he goes to Huddersfield I expect him to play regularly so that is a good start but I think the jury will be out until he can start showing week in week out that he is good enough.

Probably worth a go, though, and I hope he shows what he can do.

Alfie Burns

There certainly seems like a need for Huddersfield to strengthen their attacking midfield options this summer, with Smith Rowe and Willock departing on the back of the season’s conclusion.

Carlos Corberan might have fresh ideas about who he wants to sign and you’ve got to admit that Ojo does look like a decent option for the Terriers.

It’s never quite happened for him away from Liverpool despite a cluster of loan deals, but Corberan has had success at Leeds alongside Bielsa and made players with their careers in limbo into top Championship players.

Of course, it is a risk to say that he could do that with Ojo, but the talent is there and with the right coaching, he could be a real asset in the Championship.

Ned Holmes

I think this could be a really interesting move from a Huddersfield perspective.

We don’t yet know exactly how Carlos Corberan is likely to set his Terriers side up but you do feel they’re in need of some extra firepower.

Ojo scored seven times and added five assists while on loan at Rangers – that’s not a bad return considering many of his appearances came from the bench.

The future of a number of Huddersfield’s attacking options have been unclear for some time now, so being proactive in getting more through the door makes sense to me.

Someone like Ojo could be perfect. You feel he’ll be looking to prove that he’s ready for a chance in the top flight and would be hungry to impressive in the Championship.