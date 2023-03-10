“He cost more than our entire squad” – Ian Evatt speaks out on Ipswich Town player ahead of Bolton Wanderers clash

Bolton Wanderers take on Ipswich Town on their home patch this Saturday in aiming to further secure their position in the play-off places.

A kinder run of fixtures has seen the Tractor Boys re-ignite their automatic promotion bid with second-placed Plymouth Argyle facing the unenviable task of visiting Barnsley.

Ipswich are one of the financial big-hitters of the division that are blocking the Trotters’ route back to the Championship currently and that is not lost on Ian Evatt in preparing for the weekend’s clash.

Evatt provided a light-hearted but amusing remark when asked about Leif Davis and the money that Ipswich have spent in recent windows by The Bolton News.

He said: “He (Leif Davis) cost more than our entire squad.

“But I am not a manager who will sit here and say ‘they spend this and that’ because if football was that simple, the team that won every division every season would be the one that spent the most money.

“And it would be boring.

“Spending money brings its own pressure and I am sure Kieran (McKenna) will share that but at the moment they are doing well and delivering.

“But for all they have recruited with what their finances can offer, I think we have recruited well too for what our finances can offer.

“I think we are in a very good place.”

The Verdict

The next three matches could define Bolton’s season.

They take on Ipswich and then league leaders Sheffield Wednesday before the Papa John’s Trophy final against Plymouth Argyle.

In reality, Wanderers should be able to recover from losing all three to secure a play-off berth, but with Wycombe Wanderers and Peterborough United slowly building momentum outside the top six they could find themselves in a sticky situation.

Evatt has the personnel and tactical acumen to navigate them through the period and a win at Wembley could give the squad a fresh impetus to attack the campaign’s final stretch.