“He certainly is good enough for the Premier League” – Norwich City enter transfer race for 22-year-old: The verdict

Premier League Norwich City have joined the race to recruit Blackpool winger Josh Bowler, as per a report from TEAMtalk.

The 22-year-old has been the subject of interest from numerous teams in recent months, with Nottingham Forest thought to have been in pole position to land the ex-Everton man back in January after launching multiple bids for his services.

However, Steve Cooper’s men failed to secure his signature and this has enabled other clubs to enter the running for Bowler who has recorded four goals and three assists in 32 Championship appearances this term, playing a considerable part in making the Seasiders a solid Championship side this season following their promotion from the third tier.

Dean Smith’s side face considerable competition in their potential quest to recruit the 22-year-old though, with Forest, AFC Bournemouth, Brentford and Leicester City also monitoring his situation at Bloomfield Road.

From Norwich’s point of view though, would he be a good addition? And is he ready to take the step up to the top tier?

We asked three of our Football League World writers for their verdict on these two key questions.

Toby Wilding

This feels like a very good signing for Norwich if they can get this deal done.

Bowler has been outstanding in the Championship for Blackpool so far this season, seemingly finally realising the potential that he has seemingly shown for quite some time now.

With that in mind, you get the feeling that Bowler could be someone who could certainly make things happen for the Canaries, and the likes of Teemu Pukki and Josh Sargeant could relish playing with someone with the creative abilities of Bowler.

As for whether he is good enough for the Premier League, you get the feeling that may not be an issue for Norwich by the time they could sign him in the summer, given their position in the top-flight table, although that could make this a coup if they get it done given the interest from elsewhere, and the impact he can make in the Championship.

Billy Mulley

There is no real surprise to see the higher tier now starting to express an interest in Josh Bowler, although, it does look like relegation back down to the Championship could be on the cards for the Canaries.

Bowler was one of the more talked about names during the January transfer window, with Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth seemingly battling away for the young winger’s signature.

And whilst he was showing good form in the build-up to January, he has seemingly upped it a gear and he is now starting to emerge as one of the top players in the division.

Norwich have used the EFL market to great effect over the years, whilst Dean Smith is an excellent manager to play under as a young player.

He certainly is good enough for the Premier League, whilst he has so much potential!

George Dagless

I think he’s good enough for the Premier League but whether Norwich are in it or not is another thing, and that probably is a deciding factor on this move.

I think Bowler is a player that looks ready for a chance higher up the footballing pyramid already, with him shining for Blackpool this season.

That said, there’ll be lots of top-flight clubs wanting to get him in but it remains to be seen if Norwich are in the Premier League come the start of next season.

In fairness, if he was to move but stay in the Championship then a relegated Norwich is about as good as it gets given their form in the second tier in recent years but the Canaries will want to show they are a Premier League side by staying there this season.