Queens Park Rangers have found themselves struggling this season after one win in nine games. Is it time for Marti Cifuentes to tinker with his system?

Cifuentes' attacking style of play worked wonders for the R's last season in their bid to escape the relegation scrap.

But so far this season, the Spaniard's system is crumbling defensively and showing a lack of conviction in attack.

It's becoming slightly concerning for Rangers' fans who may see their manager showing stubbornness to keep going with the same methods which are clearly not working so far this campaign.

If QPR are to rejuvenate what has been a dreadful start to the season, a change in set-up might be the way forward.

"He can't be stubborn" - QPR claim urges Cifuentes to change system after poor start

FLW's QPR fan pundit, Louis Moir, is beginning to worry about Cifuentes tactics, as we asked: If you could send one message to your club's current manager, what would it be and why?

Louis said: "He can't be stubborn when it comes to us not getting results over a certain period of time and playing the same way, like we saw towards the end of last season. We have to change things up.

"Ultimately, his style led us to safety in a stylish way. We did it in an entertaining fashion, but sometimes we dug deep and, judging by the start we've had this season, it's not good enough.

"The system we're playing, yes we've created chances, but we've not taken them, and defensively we look shocking, we look weak, and it could well mean we need to go back to being more physical and playing a slightly different way to get points.

"One win in nine is shocking and can't continue and if he wants to play in the same way every week and results don't happen, then that's being stubborn and that's all I'd have to say if that is his plan moving forward.

"If it doesn't work for a while, you can't persist with it, otherwise you will find yourself in a struggle. As a club, we don't want that again, so change it when needed. We'll soon be very predictable to play against."

Cifuentes needs to match with the physicality of the Championship

His R's side towards the end of last campaign was a joy to watch, but Cifuentes must look at adding some 'Championship football' to his system.

No doubt his tactics have worked in the past, but weaknesses are beginning to emerge, and although chances aren't being taken which is out of Cifuentes' hands, it's the R's defensive display which raises alarm bells.

Most goals conceded so far in the 2024/25 Championship as per FotMob Club Goals conceded 1. Portsmouth 20 2. Cardiff City 18 3. QPR 16 4. Luton Town 15 5. Sheffield Wednesday 15

Michael Frey is a great example of where they can show this.

The Swiss striker has done okay, but at times he's seemingly stranded up front. By adding another striker to accompany him, he can focus on what he does best. Showing strength and his powerful skillset.

This can then stem into the midfield and the defence, still keeping the moral of Cifuentes' ways, but it makes it harder for the opposition when breaking down the R's, having a more solid unit in a set-up such as a 4-4-2.

This is one of many ways Cifuentes can adapt to the Championship, and in the long-run for success this season, he needs to adapt to different scenarios instead of persisting with his free-flowing football.