‘He can steady the sinking ship’ – Cardiff City make important managerial decision: Fan’s Voice

Cardiff City have recently announced that they have appointed Mick McCarthy as their new manager, with the 61-year-old succeeding Neil Harris in charge of the Bluebirds.

They’re currently sat 15th in the Championship table, and are just nine points clear of the relegation zone after their opening 24 matches in this year’s campaign.

Football League World’s Cardiff City fan Ben Johnsey reacted to the news of McCarthy’s appointment, and felt as though he was the right manager to take the club forward in the short-term, but was admitted he would be concerned if his deal with the Bluebirds was extended

“With Cardiff City announcing the appointment of former Ipswich and Sunderland manager Mick McCarthy, fans begin to ponder what lays ahead for Cardiff. It’s safe to say the appointment has split the fan base, with some saying he will be a good short-term option while others don’t want him no matter what.

“Personally I feel for a six-month option until the summer he will be a good addition, though extending his contract past that time would be concerning.

“His Championship record is nothing to be ashamed of and the appointment definitely has a Neil Warnock feel to it. I do believe that he can steady the sinking ship is Cardiff City. Lacking in confidence the players need someone to lift spirits and I believe he can do that.”

Johnsey highlighted his brief spell with Cypriot side APOEL as a potential negative, whilst also being concerned about what McCarthy’s appointment means for some of Cardiff’s new signings that have already signed for the club in the January transfer window.

“Though I believe he has the capabilities to see results McCarthy does have his negatives. Playing an old school style of football the addition proves fans won’t be getting the rebrand they desire anytime soon.

“Having also just been sacked by APOEL after just eight games there are questions on whether he is still at his best. Though I’m personally not reading too much into his short stint in Cyprus, some Cardiff fans will welcome the manager with not so open arms.”

“Another negative of his appointment on a short-term basis is the project Cardiff had begun this season. Signing players like Perry Ng and Max Watters fans were excited as the age of the squad was brought down. It’s very likely McCarthy wont see it this way, wanting instant results as he tries to earn a new long term contract.

“This also puts in doubt the future of the academy which very much felt was just starting to pick itself up, and with less and less managers taking chances on youngsters in modern day football with the pressure of being sacked it’s unlikely to be a priority for McCarthy.”

Paul Cook reportedly turned down a short-term offer from Cardiff City, and felt as though the former Latics boss would have been a better fit for the club at this moment in time, but called for fellow supporters to support McCarthy in his new role in charge of Cardiff City.

“So did Cardiff have other options? Yes, they offered a contract to former Wigan manager Paul Cook, an appointment I would have preferred. Though it was reported he turned down the offer due to wanting a more long-term deal.

“Unless Cardiff are looking to rebrand the football next season I see little reason to have only offered Cook a six-month contract. The manager has previously worked with striker Kieffer Moore and saw successful spells at the likes of Wigan, Portsmouth and Chesterfield.

“Though he’s not my first choice, McCarthy is the new manager and the fans need to back him. Confidence is key in the next few weeks which could see Cardiff either steer into a push up the table or nose dive further into a relegation battle. With Barnsley on Wednesday it will be interesting to see how Cardiff line up.”

Cardiff are set to return to action on Wednesday evening, when they take on Barnsley at Oakwell, in what is likely to be a tricky test for McCarthy’s side.

