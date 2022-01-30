‘He can keep us up’, ‘One of the best in the Championship’ – Many Derby fans rave about one man after stunning Birmingham draw

Krystian Bielik marked his return to the Derby squad with a last minute equaliser as the Rams came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Birmingham City on Sunday.

Derby found themselves 2-0 down in front of a sell out crowd with the points seemingly heading back to Birmingham before a resurgent Rams found a way through a stubborn Bowyer side.

Birmingham went 1-0 up just seven minutes into the game as Lyle Taylor slotted home, with the scoreline remaining that way until Hogan poked in a second goal for Birmingham ten minutes after half time.

The result was seemingly Birmingham’s to lose as Rooney sent on Colin Kazim-Richards to rescue the points but it was the introduction of Bielik that got Derby the equaliser.

Firstly Luke Plange scored a curling effort from the edge of the box before Bielik scored an overhead kick in the 96th minute to rescue a draw for Derby.

It marked a spectaular return to first-team action for the midfielder, having missed exactly one year of action after suffering a second ACL injury of his career last January.

However, Bielik did look like he injured himself and the extent of that injury is not yet known but nonetheless Derby are singing the praises of their star mans return to the squad.

Here’s what they’ve been saying on Twitter.

What a fight, Bielik how we missed you. We were down but never out. Fingers crossed its not to bad for our Polish King. COYR1🐏🐏🐏 — Kev (@Kev65375001) January 30, 2022

Bielik can keep us up, we need him fit. — Ram in Sweden (@RamInSweden) January 30, 2022

I still can’t get over the fact that On his return after being out for a year Krystian Bielik scores a bicycle kick in the 96th minute 🤩 — Maxdcfc (@maxpaterson19) January 30, 2022

Krystian Bielik may not have a working skeleton, but what a bloody footballer. #dcfc — Ben Smyth (@bensmyth18) January 30, 2022

Krystian Bielik is a BALLER by the way, such a shame he’s injury prone cos he’s one of the best in the championship easily — ben (@benbrns_) January 30, 2022

krytian bielik scoring on his return game in the 96th minute with a bicycle kick, you actually cannot write it — j (@dcfcholm) January 30, 2022

Kristian Bielik he’s probably worth 50 million and his overhead kicks are brilliant and he hates forestttttt — Zack Yates (@zackkyates) January 30, 2022