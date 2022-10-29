“He can flip a game on its head” – QPR fan pundit selects Championship’s best player

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Once again, the Championship is proving to be packed full of quality once again with several teams vying for promotion to the Premier League.

Whilst there isn’t a Fulham or Bournemouth running away with the league early doors, it doesn’t mean there’s a drop in the quality of players.

Burnley attracted several players from Belgium whilst Hull secured the signatures of some big name players over the summer.

The mass of former top flight clubs continues to grow with QPR being one of them although they could well make a return under Michael Beale.

However, FLW’s QPR fan pundit Louis Moir has been watching the opposition closely and when asked to select the stand-out player of the entire league, it wasn’t a surprise to understand who he picked out.

“People may call me bias but I’m going to have to go with Chris Willock as the best player in the division,” Louis said.

“The way he’s developed and progressed in his career since joining the club has been astonishing. The back-end of last showed us what he’s really capable of and this season, as soon as he returned [from injury] he kept scoring goals.

“He can flip a game on it’s head with a moment of magic and without Willock, I don’t think QPR would be where they are.

“He scores crucial goals, the winner away at Sheffield United, away at Watford he got a crucial. He gets a chance and it’s in the back of net and he doesn’t have to think about it.”

The Verdict

Willock is certainly up in there in the conversation for best player in the division.

He perhaps often falls under the radar because he was a low-cost signing without too much expectation. But since the start of last season, Willock has scored 13 and assisted 11 in just 44 appearances.

Not only that, but plenty of goals have been winners as Louis mentions, as well as great individual efforts.

If the former Arsenal youngster can stay fit and shake off his current injury, Willock could well go onto have a player of year standard season which will no doubt go a long way to fulfilling top flight ambitions of Michael Beale.