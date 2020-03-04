‘He can do everything’ – Assessing QPR’s chances of keeping ace: Six Pointer

Former Queens Park Rangers defender Nedum Onuoha cast doubt over the future of Eberechi Eze in an interview with Love Sport Radio yesterday, in a blow to R’s fans.

Eze has been one of QPR’s star players this season, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists so far in the Championship.

However, Onuoha feels that the 21-year-old should look to test him at a higher level.

“I played with him, he’s a friend of mine,” the Real Salt Lake defender said.

“And obviously he plays for QPR, that was a big part of my career and I hope he stays but I also hope that he gets the opportunities to play at a high level and really test himself and see if he can be amongst that company.

“So if he’s to leave, I think the fans will thank him for everything he’s done. And I want to see what he’s like playing in a different team, maybe in a bigger stadium, maybe bigger atmosphere, maybe some bigger games.”

Linked with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, Eze could have the opportunity to move on but may also decide to stay with a talented group of young players at QPR for another season.

In our latest FLW Six Pointer, we look at Eze’s role at QPR and assess whether he will depart in the summer.

Why is Eze such a hot prospect?

“The reason Eze is so highly rated is because he can do everything.

“Not only is he an impressive athlete, but also has impeccable technique, can shoot and can provide assists.

“Aged just 21 he is the focal point of this QPR side and when he plays well, they tend to.”

What can QPR offer if he stays?

“While this is by no means one of QPR’s more expensively assembled squads, there is a lot of talent throughout the group.

“Mark Warburton is a manager that tends to give youth a chance and is well-regarded in EFL circles, and he has clearly put faith in Eze.

“With Ilias Chair, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Yoann Barbet, Eze has teammates around him that are committed to playing with the ball on the floor and can link with him across the pitch.”

Should QPR consider cashing in on him?

“With a player like Eze, QPR should only consider letting him leave if there is a significant amount of money on offer.

“Of course, player power can come into this and they could have their hand forced, but it is unlikely the Hoops will allow him to leave unless they are completely satisfied with the deal on the table.

“However, the R’s have been through some financial difficulties in recent years and depending on what offers are on the table, they could be persuaded.”

Where would be a good location if he left?

“The latest rumours have seen Eze linked with a move across London to either Tottenham Hotspur or Chelsea.

“While the opportunity to work under Jose Mourinho may appeal, the Portuguese coach does not have the best record when it comes to managing young players and given Spurs’ options in midfield, it is not his best option.

“Frank Lampard has shown his willingness to use young players at Chelsea, but with Mason Mount, Ross Barkley, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jorginho all competing for places, he would have a fight on his hands.”

What do fans think about his potential departure?

“Unsurprisingly for a player that has come through the ranks and has been at the club since 2016, he is popular among fans.

“Not only has Eze impressed with his output, but he is also a very stylish player that can excite the support with a piece of skill or technique.

“Therefore, fans will be determined to keep him for at least another season as Warburton develops his young squad, with the feeling remaining that he has not yet got the best out of this group.”

Can QPR keep him?

“If the interest in Eze is as widespread as it appears to be, it could be a tough ask.

“The 21-year-old still has areas to improve on, but given that he is already contributing such a high number of goals and assists at a young age, he looks ready to take the step up.

“The decision will likely come down to the player and if the right offer is there, it is hard to see him turning down a shot at the Premier League.”