“He can cause problems at this level” – QPR fan pundit makes honest Sinclair Armstrong claim

Queens Park Rangers will be aiming to bounce back from the narrow defeat that they suffered at the hands of Blackburn Rovers when they take on Middlesbrough at Loftus Road on Saturday.

Lewis Travis scored what turned out to be the winning goal for Rovers in the first-half of this aforementioned fixture.

When you consider that the R’s failed to register a shot on target at Ewood Park, they will need their attacking players to step up to the mark this weekend.

One of the individuals who will be determined to force his way into QPR’s side is Sinclair Armstrong.

Michael Beale has suggested that Armstrong could save the club from having to go into the market for a new striker if he delivers some impressive performances in QPR’s upcoming fixtures.

Utilised as a substitute last weekend, it will be interesting to see whether the 19-year-old is handed the chance to showcase his talent against Boro.

Ahead of this clash, FLW’s QPR fan pundit Louis Moir has admitted that he believes that Sinclair could experience a breakthrough season and possesses the ability to cause issues for opposition defenders at this level.

Speaking to FLW, Moir said: “Sinclair Armstrong deserves many more minutes this season, whether that’s being an impact sub or even arguably starting a few games this year.

“For me, I’ve seen him now a few times live with the Under-23’s and in pre-season friendlies and I’ve never seen a 19-year-old with so much pace and power and with only those two attributes, he can cause problems at this level.

“He seems like a young player who has got tons of confidence about him and in his own ability and the club seem to really rate him highly.

“I think this could be his breakthrough season with him obviously being on the bench for the first game and he might start in some of the cup games as well which I would like to see.

“So, he needs to be given the chance and I’m sure he’ll take it, he’s definitely an exciting player and probably the most exciting young asset we’ve got at the club.

“Speaking for myself and definitely for loads of other QPR fans, we’re definitely hoping he gets more minutes and we just want to see what he can do.

“Hopefully he can take his chance, progress and really challenge the other two strikers we’ve got at the club at the moment and he certainly wouldn’t do any worse.”