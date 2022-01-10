‘He can be short on ability but…’ – Roy Keane singles out Nottingham Forest player after Arsenal win

Roy Keane has lauded Nottingham Forest midfielder Ryan Yates’ “unbelievable attitude” after he helped Steve Cooper’s side knock Arsenal out of the FA Cup.

Yesterday was the fourth cup meeting between the two sides since 2016 and for the second time in that period, Forest came out on top at the City Ground.

Yates was the catalyst for the Reds’ winning moment, whipping in a testing cross from the right for captain Lewis Grabban to score the only goal of the game in the 83rd minute.

The 24-year-old has been a divisive figure amongst Forest fans in recent years but has emerged as a key figure under Cooper – missing just two since he took charge – and certainly seems to be someone that Keane is a fan of.

Speaking on the ITV coverage after the game, the Irishman and former Reds midfielder offered his assessment of Yates.

He said: “I worked with him for a short time when I was there with Martin (O’Neill) and what he has got is an unbelievable attitude.

“Listen, he can be short on ability but he showed obviously today his attitude is fantastic. Produced the moment of the game with that cross.”

The victory will be a huge momentum boost for Cooper’s side but attention quickly turns back to the Championship and their play-off push, with a trip to face Millwall on the weekend.

The Verdict

Keane was one of the finest midfielders the Premier League has seen and he’s not the quickest to laud anyone, so this is high praise indeed for Yates.

The former Forest and Manchester United man is well set to deliver it as well, given he coached the 24-year-old during his time on Martin O’Neill’s City Ground coaching staff.

Yates is not the most technical of midfielders and that’s likely to mean that he’ll always draw criticism from some parts of the fanbase but there can be no question how much he gives for the shirt in each and every game.

He has cemented a key place in the side under Cooper and will likely continue to win over supporters if the Reds can secure a top-six finish this term.