“He brings a lot of energy” – Swansea City fan pundit delivers verdict on Wolves loanee

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Swansea City added to their midfield ranks this summer with the loan signing of Wolverhampton Wanderers youngster Luke Cundle.

Cundle, an academy graduate at Molineux, made his debut for the Premier League outfit at the age of 17, but had more recently broken into the senior setup under Bruno Lage and appeared four times in the top flight last season.

However, to further his development, the Midlands club allowed the 20-year-old to head to South Wales for the 2022-23 season to test himself in the Championship, following the path of talents such as Marc Guehi and Conor Gallagher who have also spent time on loan at Swansea.

Can you score 25/25 on this quiz about Swansea City flops from over the years?

1 of 25 What year was David Ngog born? 1985 1987 1989 1991

So far, Cundle has appeared four times for the Swans, with two of those coming from the start, with his first senior goal coming in the 3-0 victory over Hull City in September.

And when it comes to his all-round general impact, the Wolves youngster has really impressed in the eyes of FLW’s Swansea fan pundit James Millar.

“I think Luke’s started really well,” James said.

“He’s got a lot of energy, a lot of bite – a bit naive because he’s young, some of his decision making isn’t brilliant, but he’s shown a real bit of bite, a lot of heart, he’s got his goal as well which is good to get out of the way early on, so his confidence is high which is great for a loan signing coming in.

“So, I’ve been impressed, he’s a nice player to come off the bench especially for some fresh legs, he brings a lot of energy, a lot of optimism about him, it looks like he really wants to work hard and show what he’s all about down here at Swansea.

“So yeah, I’m pleased with how he’s started so far.”

The Verdict

James’s performance review of Cundle will read well with the powers-that-be at Wolves, who will have been looking for him to go out and make an impression in the Championship.

For young players, the second tier of English football can at times be tough to acclimatise to, especially when you’re a small and perhaps lightweight player like Cundle could be described as.

But he seems to be fitting in quite well at Swansea, and it probably helps that Russell Martin operates a style that he will be used to playing at Wolves with all their technically proficient players.

There’s going to be more from Cundle the further on we get in the season, where he will be looking to get in on the scoring action a bit more often no doubt.