‘He belongs in the first team’ – The Sheffield Wednesday youngster to get excited about: Fan’s Voice

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Fan‘s Voice‘ series, where we gather original opinions from those closest to the clubs concerned on matters surrounding their team and share them with a wider audience…

Osaze Urhoghide is being tipped for a bright future by FLW’s Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit Paul Reynolds.

The Owls are fighting for their lives at the moment in terms of trying to stay in the Championship and there is a good chance that things are going to go down to the final games of the season.

Indeed, they’ll hope they have a chance of remaining in the league come that point and it could be likely that defender Osaze Urhoghide is among those that play their part.

For Reynolds, in light of recent developments regarding fellow youngster Liam Shaw, Urhoghide is the brightest talent at the club to be excited about and hopes that a new contract is offered to him soon.

He explained, when asked which youngster he was most excited about Wednesday:

“If you asked me this up until this week I would have undoubtedly said Liam Shaw but with the news he’s signed a precontract with Celtic I will instead go for Osaze Urhoghide.

“The 20-year-old defender first made his mark on the first team last January under Garry Monk when he was part of a side that knocked Premier League Brighton out of the FA Cup, before playing in a 2-0 win against Leeds at Elland Road a week later.

“Things went slightly quiet on the Urhoghide front for a year after this before he returned to the team to take on Everton in the FA Cup fourth round last month. He has played a part in every game since and has looked assured and as if he belongs in the first team. His contract is up in the summer so Wednesday will want to get him tied down on a long term deal if they’re to avoid losing him for next to nothing as they have with Liam Shaw.”

Our Verdict

He certainly impressed for the Owls in the FA Cup last season as they beat Brighton and his delight at making his debut for the club endeared him to many.

He’s managed to get himself back in the side of late – though he was on the bench on Saturday – and will hope to help the Owls in their bid for survival this season.

