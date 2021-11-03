Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘He ain’t lasting until Christmas’, ‘Good joke’ – These West Brom fans are surprised as Ismael makes changes for Hull clash

Published

8 mins ago

on

West Brom boss Valerien Ismael has made four changes as his side look to get back to winning ways against Hull City this evening.

Albion were beaten 3-0 by Fulham last time out, although that didn’t tell the whole story as the Baggies felt they were on the receiving end of several harsh decisions in the capital.

One of those was Darnell Furlong’s sending off, which means the right wing-back is suspended tonight. Interestingly, Ismael has opted for Taylor Gardner-Hickman to take his role.

With Kyle Bartley also out, Kean Bryan is handed a start, with Cedric Kipre in for Semi Ajayi who drops to the bench.

Elsewhere, Callum Robinson starts up top for Jordan Hugill, whilst Robert Snodgrass keeping his place in the middle of the park.

Are these 10 facts about West Brom actually true?

1 of 10

The club were founded in 1878. True or false?

As you would expect, such changes had the fans talking and it’s fair to say many were surprised. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘He ain’t lasting until Christmas’, ‘Good joke’ – These West Brom fans are surprised as Ismael makes changes for Hull clash

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: