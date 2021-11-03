‘He ain’t lasting until Christmas’, ‘Good joke’ – These West Brom fans are surprised as Ismael makes changes for Hull clash

West Brom boss Valerien Ismael has made four changes as his side look to get back to winning ways against Hull City this evening.

📋 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📋 Four changes. Darnell Furlong & Kyle Bartley suspended. Cedric Kipre & Kean Bryan start. Taylor Gardner-Hickman handed league debut. Callum Robinson returns to XI. IntouchGames Ltd | #WBA — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) November 3, 2021

Albion were beaten 3-0 by Fulham last time out, although that didn’t tell the whole story as the Baggies felt they were on the receiving end of several harsh decisions in the capital.

One of those was Darnell Furlong’s sending off, which means the right wing-back is suspended tonight. Interestingly, Ismael has opted for Taylor Gardner-Hickman to take his role.

With Kyle Bartley also out, Kean Bryan is handed a start, with Cedric Kipre in for Semi Ajayi who drops to the bench.

Elsewhere, Callum Robinson starts up top for Jordan Hugill, whilst Robert Snodgrass keeping his place in the middle of the park.

As you would expect, such changes had the fans talking and it’s fair to say many were surprised. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

He ain’t lasting till Christmas — luis turton (@luis_turton) November 3, 2021

Good joke. Now announce the real one. — BigJoppo I79I (@jopley99) November 3, 2021

Ruh-oh.. With that brand new back three, what could possibly go wrong… Just seeing Kipre in the first 11 gives me the shivers… Hopefully Big Val proves me wrong #WBA #COYB https://t.co/jFO1sZimH7 — Jamie Holland (@jamoiholland) November 3, 2021

Why the flying flamingo is Molumby on the bench, does Val not learn anything? Glad to see TGH starting though — Albion News & Opinions (@albion_gaming) November 3, 2021

Now that's a winning team 👏 — Chris Henderson (@ChrisHe911) November 3, 2021