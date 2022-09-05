“He adds quality and is a McKenna signing” – Ipswich Town fan pundit issues transfer verdict on new arrival

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town opted to strengthen their squad on transfer deadline day by securing the services of two players.

As well as swooping for Panutche Camara, the Blues bolstered their attacking options by signing Gassan Ahadme from Burton Albion for an undisclosed fee.

The forward is set to remain at Portman Road until at least 2025 after putting pen-to-paper on a three-year deal.

Before making the switch to Ipswich, Ahadme scored three goals and provided one assist for Burton in League One during the opening stages of the season.

Having made his debut for the Blues in their 2-0 victory over Accrington Stanley last weekend, the forward will be determined to play a key role in the club’s push for promotion in the coming months.

Making reference to Ahadme, FLW’s Ipswich Town fan pundit Henry has admitted that the forward will add a different element in an attacking sense and has praised this particular addition.

Speaking to FLW, Henry said: “I think Ahadme adds some strong talents that this side really needs.

“So in terms of his pace, his energy, his desire and his hunger to score goals and go back up the ladder after coming from Norwich to Burton Albion.

“I think that will be important.

“He adds a different element to this Ipswich side that Jackson and Ladapo don’t currently have.

“He’s had a great start to the season for Burton in a team that he probably doesn’t get loads of chances for.

“When he played against us, he looked like he had Woolfenden on toast and seemed really unlucky not to score, he would have scored but for Walton’s fantastic save.

“I think he’s a good signing, fairly cheap, lower six-figure sum it looks like.

“He adds quality and is a McKenna signing, strong, quick, agile and also versatile in terms of running the channels, back to goal and also being the lone frontman so good signing I think.”

The Verdict

This could indeed prove to be a good bit of business by Ipswich as Ahadme has shown some signs of promise in the third-tier during his career to date.

In the 26 appearances that he has made at this level, the 21-year-old has been directly involved in seven goals.

By learning from Kieran McKenna’s guidance, Ahadme could potentially improve significantly as a player over the course of the coming seasons.

In order to boost his chances of featuring regularly for Ipswich in the current term, the forward will need to showcase his talent when he is selected to start.

The hardest Ipswich Town quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24 What year were Ipswich founded? 1876 1878 1880 1882