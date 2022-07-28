“He adds everything” – West Brom fan pundit makes Okay Yokuslu claim ahead of Middlesbrough clash

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Steve Bruce has been working hard this summer during his first transfer window as West Brom manager to try and sign players that will help his side finish higher up the table next season.

The boss has made a number of good signings so far but one that has excited fans a lot is the return of Okay Yokuslu.

The midfielder had a loan spell with the Baggies back in 2020/21 and highly impressed fans during his time with the club.

However, the 28-year-old has not had a full pre-season yet and therefore is behind in terms of fitness.

Therefore, we asked FLW’s West Brom fan pundit Matt whether he would start Yokuslu against Middlesbrough as the Baggies kick off their season on Saturday: “If I put myself into Steve Bruce’s shoes, Okay Yokuslu is definitely coming in to the starting 11 against Middlesbrough at the weekend.

“There are doubts over his fitness but my reasoning is Yokuslu on 50% is better than a Jake Livermore on 100% or a Jayson Molumby on 100%.

“I think he adds everything you could want in the role he plays. He’s really composed on the ball, he can move with it well, he can dribble which is quite a surprise and he’s very solid defensively and those aren’t things you can really say for the other midfielders.

“Do I think he’ll start though? No.

“I think it’s pretty much certain that he won’t be playing almost any part at Middlesbrough and I’d expect Alex Mowatt to definitely make up one of the two midfield slots probably one of Molumby or Livermore next to him.

“However, as I said, if I’m Steve Bruce, he should come straight into the 11. I doubt it’ll happen though.”

The Verdict:

You can understand why West Brom fans will be eager to see Yokuslu start at the weekend and they will be excited to see him play without a doubt.

Furthermore, whilst Matt makes a good point about a 50% Yokuslu being better than 100% of other midfielders they have, it’s worth remembering it’s a long season and they will want the 28-year-old for as much as the season as possible.

Having had a short pre-season so far and being behind in terms of fitness could mean he’s at risk of picking up an injury and a team like Middlesbrough are going to give the Baggies a tough game that will require them to be on their best form.

Therefore, it’s worth the patience on this one rather than risky the player early and causing him to be out during the season.