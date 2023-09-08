Highlights Plymouth Argyle has made an impressive start to their Championship campaign, showing they are serious competitors and not just there for a good time.

Key players in Plymouth's strongest XI include goalkeeper Michael Cooper, captain Joe Edwards, and new signings Julio Pleguezuelo and Lewis Gibson in defense.

Loan signings Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Finn Azaz, and permanent signing Morgan Whittaker provide quality and attacking threat in the team, while Ryan Hardie is the main goal-scoring threat up front.

Plymouth Argyle have made an excellent start to life in England’s second tier.

The club missed out on promotion in the 2021/22 season in dramatic fashion, but they used that as ammunition and sailed to the League One title last season.

The Pilgrims held their own against Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday and are now in the Championship.

The club has taken to life very well in the Championship and have already shown they are not there for just a good time; they mean business and are looking to be serious competitors.

Plymouth, like most Championship teams, had a very busy summer transfer window with incomings and outgoings, but now that the window is shut, Steven Schumacher can concentrate on what is at his disposal.

What is Plymouth Argyle’s strongest XI?

So, that got us thinking here at FLW about what Plymouth’s strongest XI is now that the transfer window is closed. We had a look here...

GK: Michael Cooper

Of course, at this moment in time, Michael Cooper is injured and will be for a little while longer.

But if we were looking at Plymouth and picking their strongest XI from their squad, Cooper would definitely be the club’s first-choice keeper once fit.

RB: Joe Edwards

Edwards has been a great servant for Plymouth ever since he joined the club in 2019, and with him being captain, he will have a place in this team.

The 32-year-old can operate in different positions, and that versatility makes him a very useful player to have on the team.

CB: Julio Pleguezuelo

Pleguezuelo only joined the club in the summer, and it has taken a while for the player to get settled and be given a chance.

But the 26-year-old will probably be one of those players who gets better and better as the season goes on and becomes an important member of the club’s defence.

CB: Lewis Gibson

Gibson also only arrived at the club this summer, but he has been an instant presence for the team this season.

He has played in every game in the league so far and seems to be a valuable member of that defence.

LB: Kaine Kesler-Hayden

Kaine Kesler-Hayden

Kesler-Hayden is on a season-long loan deal from Aston Villa and will no doubt have a big role to play for the team this season.

He has played in four of the opening five games, and like Edwards, he can operate in a couple of roles, which makes him very useful as the season goes on.

At this moment, he seems to have nailed down the left-back role as his own.

CM: Jordan Houghton

Houghton has been an important player for the Pilgrims for a while now, and that has continued into this new season.

He is someone who is trusted by Schumacher and brings a sense of calmness and experience to their midfield.

CM: Adam Randell

Plymouth Argyle midfielder Adam Randell

Randell is one of Plymouth’s very own, having come through the club’s academy and into the first team.

The 22-year-old played an important role last season and looks to be doing so again this campaign. Randell can operate as a midfielder or a more deep-line midfielder, and that flexibility helps Schumacher in certain situations.

CM: Bali Mumba

It probably surprised many people that Plymouth was able to re-sign Mumba on a permanent basis.

But he flourished at the club last season and seems to be settled now that it is a permanent move. The 21-year-old is naturally a right-back, but again, he is a player who has adapted to a new role and looks to be comfortable there.

Mumba is probably one of the first names on the teamsheet for manager Steven Schumacher.

RW: Morgan Whittaker

Whittaker is another player who was on loan at the club last season and has now been brought in on a permanent basis.

The 22-year-old was excellent in the first half of last season, and now that he has stepped up to the Championship, he has proved to be a real attacking force for the club.

He has already chipped in with goals and assists, and Schumacher will look to him as the player who can unlock tight defences.

ST: Ryan Hardie

Now that Niall Ennis has gone, Ryan Hardie has become Plymouth’s leading man at the top end of the pitch.

The 26-year-old has netted 16 and 13 times in the last two seasons, and he is already well underway this campaign.

So there are no doubts that Hardie will be in the starting XI most times this season as he looks to score the goals to keep the club in the Championship.

LW: Finn Azaz

Azaz is another loan player that Plymouth have brought in to try and add some more quality to their squad.

The 23-year-old has definitely done that, and given he’s on loan and adds something different, he will likely be on the teamsheet for most games for the Pilgrims this season.