Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's performances and results have improved significantly under Danny Rohl.

Some of the club's new signings, such as Di'Shon Bernard and Marvin Johnson, have made an impact.

The dream starting lineup for Sheffield Wednesday could include players like James Beadle, Pol Valentin, and Kwame Poku.

It has been a much-improved few weeks for Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship.

The Owls were promoted from League One last season after beating Barnsley in the play-off final at Wembley in May, and they had looked in danger of making an immediate return to the third tier.

Wednesday made their worst start to a season in their history, resulting in the sacking of Xisco Munoz in October, but performances and results have improved significantly under Danny Rohl, and the gap to safety has been closed considerably.

It was a busy summer at Hillsborough following promotion, with 12 players arriving at the club, and some of those new additions are starting to make an impact.

Sheffield Wednesday - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Djeidi Gassama PSG Permanent Pol Valentin Sporting Gijon Permanent Di'Shon Bernard Man United Permanent Juan Delgado Pacos Ferreira Permanent Anthony Musaba Monaco Permanent Reece James Blackpool Permanent Bambo Diaby Preston North End Permanent John Buckley Blackburn Rovers Loan Jeff Hendrick Newcastle United Loan Ashley Fletcher Watford Loan Momo Diaby Portimonense Loan Devis Vasquez AC Milan Loan

Rohl will be keen to strengthen his squad this month, and he could sanction the departure of some of those who are not in his plans.

With just under three weeks to go until the end of the transfer window, we looked at what the Owls' dream starting line-up could look like by February 1st.

GK: James Beadle

Beadle spent the first half of the season on loan with League One side Oxford United, and after impressing for the U's, he was recalled by parent club Brighton and Hove Albion and sent to the Championship with Wednesday.

It would be harsh to drop Cameron Dawson after he recently saved two penalties against Cardiff City in the FA Cup, but the 28-year-old has made a number of errors this season, and Beadle's ability with the ball at his feet makes him perfectly suited to Rohl's style of play.

RB: Pol Valentin

Valentin made the move to Hillsborough from Sporting Gijon this summer, but he struggled for minutes in the first half of the season.

However, the Spaniard put in some excellent performances over the festive period, and while he faces strong competition from Liam Palmer at right-back, he deserves to be given a run in the team.

CB: Michael Ihiekwe

It had looked as though Ihiekwe's days at Hillsborough were numbered after he was frequently left out of the side by both Munoz and Rohl in the first half of the season, but he has enjoyed a revival in recent weeks.

Dominic Iorfa's injury and Bambo Diaby's suspension opened the door for Ihiekwe, and he has certainly taken his opportunity with some commanding displays over the festive period.

Ihiekwe is a firm fan favourite at Hillsborough, and while the return of Diaby and Iorfa could put his place under threat, it will be tough for Rohl to drop him if he maintains his current form.

CB: Di'Shon Bernard

Defender Bernard joined the Owls on a free transfer in July after his release by Manchester United, and he has arguably been the club's standout summer signing.

Bernard has put in some outstanding performances at the heart of defence, and with his contract due to expire at the end of the season, Wednesday must tie him down to an extension as soon as possible.

LB: Marvin Johnson

Johnson is back in the fold after being surprisingly frozen out by Munoz at the start of the season, and he has starred for the Owls since his return to action.

It is a tough decision for Rohl over whether to play Johnson in defence or in a more advanced role, but as he offers more of an attacking threat than Akin Famewo or Reece James, he could be given the nod at left-back.

CM: Isaac Hayden

Wednesday were keen to bring Newcastle United midfielder Hayden to the club in the summer, but he instead joined Belgian side Standard Liege on loan.

After Hayden's spell at Standard Liege was cut short, he is expected to make a temporary move to the Championship, and Wednesday have reportedly reignited their interest, but they face competition from Birmingham City, Plymouth Argyle and Blackburn Rovers.

Will Vaulks, George Byers and Jeff Hendrick are all more than capable performers, but Hayden would be an upgrade on the trio, and he would likely be a regular starter should he make the move to Hillsborough.

CM: Barry Bannan

Bannan is now in his ninth season at Hillsborough having joined the Owls on a free transfer from Crystal Palace in August 2015, and it is fair to say he has established himself as a club legend in that time.

After he captained the club to promotion to the Championship last season, there were question marks over whether the Scotsman could still perform in the second tier, but he has certainly silenced those doubters, and he remains one of the first names on the team sheet.

RW: Kwame Poku

Attacking reinforcements are likely to be a priority for Wednesday this month, and one player they could target is Peterborough United winger Poku.

Poku starred for the Posh last season, scoring six goals and providing 12 assists in 44 appearances in all competitions, including netting against the Owls in the play-off semi-finals, and his strong form has continued into this campaign.

According to TEAMtalk, Ipswich Town, Sunderland, West Bromwich Albion, Millwall, Stoke City, and Bristol City, are all interested in Poku, and Wednesday should join the race for his signature.

AM: Josh Windass

Windass wrote his name into Wednesday history when he scored a 123rd-minute winner to secure promotion for the club in last season's play-off final.

It was a difficult start to the season for Windass, and he has struggled with injury at times this campaign, but he has been a regular starter whenever fit under Rohl, with his pressing ability crucial to the German's style of play.

LW: Anthony Musaba

Musaba joined the Owls from French side Monaco in August, and after a tough start to life in South Yorkshire, he is beginning to find his feet at the club.

The winger has improved significantly since Rohl's arrival in October, and with his pace, creativity and goal threat, his form will be vital to Wednesday's survival prospects this season.

ST: Bailey Cadamarteri

Wednesday have already strengthened their forward line this month with the signing of Ike Ugbo on loan from French side Troyes, and he is unlikely to be the only striker arriving at Hillsborough.

However, it could be tough for any new addition to displace Cadamarteri, who has starred for the Owls since being promoted into the first team by Rohl in November.