Queens Park Rangers’ fans have a renewed license to dream ahead of the 2024–25 Championship season.

Spanish coach Marti Cifuentes has revitalised a team that appeared resigned to relegation, and having masterminded the club's late surge up the table and strong end to the campaign, the Hoops are well-placed to carry the momentum forward into their next term in the second tier.

Taking maximum points from their last three league games, QPR are riding the crest of the Cifuentes wave, but for success to continue, the club must be shrewd in the upcoming transfer window.

For Cifuentes, who joined the club in October, the summer window will be an opportunity to take stock and re-shape his QPR team with the goal of challenging at the right end of the table next season.

The West London outfit are in a state of transition. With nine senior players set to depart Loftus Road and their contracts up for renewal, the club’s outgoings and summer signings will be scrutinised in equal measure.

FLW takes a closer look at one welcome arrival and one departure that would stand QPR in good stead as the club attempts to navigate the perilous transfer market and improve on their 18th place finish this season.

IN: Isaac Hayden

QPR have had the opportunity to try before they buy Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden this season, as the 29-year-old was instrumental in the team's up-turn in form and has been shortlisted for a permanent return to the club.

Experienced and versatile, Hayden has been deployed in a deeper defensive midfield role under Cifuentes, with his imposing playing style and assured passing ability have helped to sure-up the Hoops' fragmented midfield.

Although Hayden might not represent a flashy signing, securing his signature would be a statement of intent. QPR need continuity if they are to build upon their positive end to the campaign, and this prospective signing would improve the team and provide consistency.

According to Darren Witcoop, Hayden is reportedly set to ‘reach a settlement’ with his parent club that would make him a free agent this summer, and on paper, his transfer to QPR makes sense for all parties.

The former Norwich City man has previously expressed his liking for the Hoops, and rumours circulating suggest that Hayden’s move to QPR could be imminent.

Isaac Hayden's 23/24 Championship Stats Appearances (Started) 17 (12) Goals 0 Interceptions per Game 1.5 Tackles per Game 1.5 Red Cards 0 Stats Correct As Per Sofascore

OUT: Lyndon Dykes

The case of Lyndon Dykes is a strange one: the striker has been a proven goal scorer at Championship level, but it took until the end of the season for things to click for the Scotland international under Cifuentes.

Although the 28-year-old was on target in the Hoops' wins against Preston North End and Leeds United during the run-in, his six-goal tally this season leaves a lot to be desired playing as the team’s central striker.

Dykes' late form may have secured his position in the starting side, but it is arguable that QPR should look to offload the attacker and use the funds to source a replacement.

In January 2023, the R's turned down a £3 million bid from Millwall for Dykes' services, but you'd struggle to imagine he gets a bid worth that much this summer - but he could still bring in at least £1 million if Cifuentes wants someone more mobile up top.

Recently, QPR were linked with Leicester City academy forward Amani Richards; a 19-year-old striker who boasts an impressive goalscoring record at youth level.

In 2023, Richards was awarded Leicester’s Academy Player of the Season award after scoring more than 20 goals in all competitions. However, his contract negotiations with the Foxes have stalled, with the player searching for guaranteed senior football.

If QPR believe Richards is the real deal and can put in place a pathway for the player to progress into the first team fold next season, selling Dykes for a substantial fee could open space for the young talent to be introduced.

The future looks bright for QPR; they appear to be a club on the rise, but it is paramount that Cifuentes establishes a sense of continuity and remedies the striker problems before the start of the next campaign.