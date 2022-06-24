Hayden in: As things stand, is this Norwich City’s best XI as 22/23 season approaches?

In what is becoming somewhat of a regular occurrence, Norwich City will once again play Championship football next season after being unable to maintain their place in the Premier League for more than one consecutive campaign.

Daniel Farke’s good work in getting the Canaries back to the top flight proved not to matter a few months into last season as the German was relieved of his duties as the club’s head coach.

Dean Smith was appointed as Farke’s replacement, but he was unable to keep the Norfolk outfit in the Premier League, meaning that they will have to contest the second tier once again in 2022-23.

What is Norwich’s best starting 11 currently looking like right now though? Let’s take a look.

We are very early in the transfer window, so it’s no surprise to see Norwich’s line-up looking similar to what they had in the Premier League last season.

The only signing they have made though this summer in Isaac Hayden will no doubt walk into Smith’s starting line-up though, with his Premier League experience set to come in handy as a holding midfielder in the Championship.

There could be some major outgoings though before the transfer window closes at the end of August which could see the Canaries side looking a lot different.

Max Aarons is the main name that will get linked with a move away, with Brentford a team that have been linked with the 22-year-old already.

There is also Kosovan winger Milot Rashica who could exit, with reports stating that he fancies a move back to the Bundesliga following his Premier League struggles last season.

And in the event of other departures or Smith potentially opting to go down a different route, there could be more chances next season for young players such as Andrew Omobamidele, Adam Idah and Sam McCallum – the latter who has been out on loan at Coventry City and Queens Park Rangers since arriving at Carrow Road.