Middlesbrough prospect Hayden Hackney continues to impress on the Championship stage, and it comes as no surprise there is a lot of interest in the young midfielder.

Hackney is proving to be the star man under Michael Carrick's regime, and could certainly contribute to propelling Boro to a potential promotion push.

Two goals in his last two games is only increasing interest for the 22-year-old as he could embark on a potential move away from the Riverside Stadium, taking into account future circumstances of course.

According to Boro News, Hackney is the subject of Premier League interest and has been for some time. Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest have been linked with the youngster, and judging by his current form, this interest is only set to increase.

This report comes after Tottenham, Manchester United and Liverpool are all reportedly interested in Hackney, as Carrick will have to do well to fend off clubs from the top flight warranting his signature.

The report suggests that Boro are getting used to the fact Hackney continues to be watched. Interest has never been higher for the 22-year-old, who made his debut for the first-team in the 2020/21 season at the age of 19.

Boro are keen to keep hold of Hackney for the remainder of the season, as a January sale certainly seems off the cards. This could help them in their bid for promotion.

Villa and Forest, adding to the interest, could cause unrest in the Boro camp, with Hackney being watched by what looks like half of the Premier League.

The England under-21 star has proven his worth in the Championship, and Carrick will be well aware that Hackney can be the key in a possible return to the top flight after eight seasons.

The Premier League could be the stage for Hackney to unlock his potential, and so far with the stature of the clubs that have been linked, shows how high a ceiling he really has.

Boro will need Hackney for the remainder of the season

If Boro are to change their stance on Hackney's potential sale in January, this could cause uproar not only with Middlesbrough's fans but a real hit to their squad.

If their aim is to succeed in Carrick's quest for promotion, Hackney should be at the forefront of this goal.

The youngster provides everything you like to see in a modern-day midfielder. He's strong on the ball, has a brilliant passing range and doesn't shy away from a tackle. He can strike a ball pretty well also, judging by his last two games.

These attributes would certainly fit the likes of Villa, Forest and any other top-flight club that fancies their chances of securing Hackney's services, once again proving the difficult position Boro find themselves in.

Despite this, they need to do everything in their power to retain him, at least till the end of the season.

His form at this current stage of the season puts him near the top in terms of average rating, sitting 6th in FotMob's rating list in the Championship so far.

Hackney's statistics in the Championship so far this season as per FotMob Appearances 8 FotMob rating 7.64 Goals 2 Accurate long balls 33 Duels won % 50.0% (35/70) Chances created 8

This is just after eight games, if his consistentcy continues, Carrick's quest could be complete if Boro retain their prized possession.