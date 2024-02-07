Highlights Middlesbrough's head of football reveals interest from Premier League clubs in midfielder Hayden Hackney.

The club has no plans to sell him as they aim for promotion and want to keep key players.

Hackney's contract runs until 2027 and his value is expected to rise, so Boro should hold onto him firmly.

Middlesbrough’s head of football Kieran Scott has revealed the club has received interest from Premier League clubs for Hayden Hackney.

The midfielder is a key figure in Michael Carrick’s side, cementing his place as one of the first names on the team sheet over the last 12 months or so.

His performances have naturally attracted interest from the top flight.

Clubs like Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are among the names mentioned as potential future destinations.

However, the 21-year-old has seen the winter transfer window come and go without any major transfer push.

Scott has claimed that Premier League clubs have asked about the player, but that the club has no interest in cashing in on him anytime soon.

He believes that to gain promotion to the top flight, Boro needs to hold onto the likes of Hackney for as long as possible.

"You talk about ambition and wanting to get to the Premier League, you can't be losing players like Hayden," said Scott, via the Twe12thman podcast.

"He's one we want to keep, he's a Redcar boy, a local boy, he loves the club and wants to stay.

“I can't be naïve, if he continues to develop at the rate and outgrows us, it's inevitable clubs will come.

“I think we could have the same with Rav.

“They are two players who we need to catch up at times because we don't want to see them disappear.

"You get calls, people ask a lot of questions on our players, they get beaten back with an aggressive go away but at the same time they want to know what they're like as boys.

“We'd be naïve if we thought Hayden hadn't caught the eye of Premier League clubs, of course he has.

“I know Hayden is in no rush, he's a local boy who wants to play for Middlesbrough."

Middlesbrough league position

Middlesbrough are currently 12th in the Championship table as they aim for another top six finish.

Carrick led the team to a fourth place position last year, but failed to gain promotion following a play-off semi-final loss to Coventry City.

Related Middlesbrough chief clarifies Dwight Gayle transfer stance Middlesbrough could still look to the free agents market to make improvements to Michael Carrick's first team squad

The gap to the top six is four points, with Boro holding a game in hand on multiple clubs above them in the standings.

The team has drawn their last two league games, which has seen them fall behind their rivals.

Next up for the Teesside outfit is a home game against Bristol City on 10 February.

Boro hold all the cards with Hackney

Hackney has a contract with Middlesbrough until the summer of 2027, meaning they have no reason to be in any rush to sell the midfielder.

He has earned international recognition by receiving a call-up to the England U21 side, where he has played with several Premier League stars, including Harvey Elliot, Cole Palmer and Tino Livramento.

This will have only raised his value further, and Boro could be looking at a star worth north of £20 million by the time the summer comes around.

Keeping someone of his talent in the squad will only help their promotion bid, so Boro should be firm in their resolve if concrete interest arrives.