With Sheffield United not in Championship action this weekend, Middlesbrough knew they had a golden opportunity to pile the pressure on the Blades with a victory against Preston North End.

That they did, too, with a thumping 4-0 victory over the Lancashire side.

It took just 22 minutes for Boro to find a breakthrough in the Saturday afternoon clash, with Chuba Akpom netting his 24th league goal of the season to fire his side ahead.

Preston were initially resolute following going behind, but two goals in six minutes for Cameron Archer early in the second half soon put the match out of reach for Ryan Lowe's side.

Marcus Forss added a fourth deep into injury time to earn Michael Carrick's team an impressive victory.

One player who certainly enjoyed things on the pitch yesterday was Boro midfielder Hayden Hackney, who continues to impress.

Indeed, he took to social media after the match to share the following message with Middlesbrough supporters.

"3 pts going into the break 🥰," the midfielder wrote on Instagram.

"Enjoy ur weekend boro fans @theboroofficial."

With three more points on the board, Middlesbrough now sit just three points behind Sheffield United in the Championship standings.

The Blades, though, do have a game in hand.

The Verdict

It is quite literally all to play for in the race for promotion from the Championship.

Although Sheffield United have a game in hand, Boro have the points on the board and now the pressure is on the Blades to deliver a result.

The club's resurgence under Michael Carrick really has been remarkable and if only they had started the season slightly stronger, they could be in a real commanding position right now.

Whatever happens from here, with Carrick at the helm, the club are in good hands and certainly heading in the right direction.