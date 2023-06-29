Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney has taken to Twitter to celebrate after signing a new contract.

This is a well-earned extension for the 21-year-old who was given a chance by Leo Percovich to shine last season before Michael Carrick took the reins.

Although the appointment of Carrick could have been detrimental in terms of his time on the pitch, the former Manchester United midfielder put a lot of faith in Hackney, with the latter now a regular starter for Boro.

His contributions helped Boro to secure a place in the play-offs during the latter stages of last term following a slow start to the campaign, with his three goals and four assists in 38 competitive appearances proving to be useful.

When does Hayden Hackney's new contract expire?

His new deal doesn't run out until the summer of 2027, meaning Boro will be in a very strong position if the 21-year-old continues to attract interest during the next few windows.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Leicester City and Nottingham Forest have all previously been linked with a move for him.

Leicester's chances of signing him may have been weakened by their relegation, but he isn't likely to be short of interest elsewhere if he can continue to perform well at the Riverside.

What did Hayden Hackney say?

Having been born locally and spending over a decade at the club, Hackney is unsurprisingly delighted with his new deal.

And he also promised that the 2023/24 campaign will be an exciting one for Boro supporters.

He posted: "Delighted to have extended my time @Boro. Exciting season to come!"

Are Middlesbrough set for an exciting season?

They look to be one of the favourites for promotion alongside the likes of Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton, but they need to strengthen in the transfer market if they want the 2023/24 campaign to be one to remember.

The goalkeeping department certainly needs to be addressed - and a replacement for Ryan Gilles will also be required with the Wolves man's departure creating a void on the left-hand side.

They may also benefit from bringing in a natural winger to give them something extra going forward - and a striker or two will also be required following Cameron Archer and Rodrigo Muniz's departures.

Archer's departure could hit them particularly hard unless they add a sufficient amount of firepower to their squad to replace him.

But they have more than enough time to bring in the players needed and they already have some of the ingredients needed to do well, so Hackney is right to be optimistic.